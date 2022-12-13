An update from JCRC

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is the bridge between the Jewish and non-Jewish communities in the Dallas area. Its scope encompasses public policy, communications, education, issue management, interfaith and interethnic relations and initiatives driven by the Jewish value of tikkun olam. Here’s a snapshot of recent JCRC activities.

From left, JCRC Interim Director Michelle Golan Friedman, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, JCRC Chair Cyd Friedman

JCRC leadership attends Dallas mayor’s State of the City

As the public affairs arm of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, JCRC builds and maintains relationships with governmental officials. In November, JCRC lay and professional leadership were in attendance at the mayor’s State of the City program and VIP reception. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has been a strong ally and supporter of the Dallas Jewish community.

From left: Melanie Rubin, Michelle Golan Friedman, Cyd Friedman, Mark Mullaney

Photos: JCRC

JCRC Executive Committee members and staff with leadership of the Dialogue Institute Dallas

JCRC leadership hosted by Dialogue Institute Dallas for interfaith dialogue

Acting as a bridge between the Jewish and non-Jewish communities in the Dallas area, the JCRC prioritizes cultivating meaningful and lasting relationships between Jews and communities of all faiths and ethnicities in order to increase cultural understanding, prevent antisemitism and enact positive change in the Greater Dallas area.

In November, the JCRC was invited by the Dialogue Institute Dallas for a luncheon gathering of leadership. JCRC leadership received a private tour of the local Turkish-American cultural center and engaged in meaningful conversation to learn more about the local Turkish-Muslim community and to share experiences of the Jewish community. It is through opportunities like this that we can break down barriers and build understanding and friendship with our neighbors.

JCRC advocates for inclusion and accuracy of Jews, Judaism and Israel in state public education curricula

In summer and fall 2022, the JCRC engaged in advocacy with its partners as the State Board of Education (SBOE) discussed revision of the Social Studies Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). The JCRC does this work in collaboration with all the Jewish Federations in Texas and the Institute of Curriculum Services as the content experts to ensure inclusion and accuracy of Jews, Judaism, Jewish history and Israel in public education in Texas.