Andrew Siegel’s The Junkluggers is a great pick-up

Photo: Courtesy Junkluggers

Andrew Siegel’s family, wife Jennifer and sons Max, left and Nolan, supported him as he founded The Junkluggers of Greater Dallas franchise during COVID-19.

By Deb Silverthorn

Andrew Siegel wants what you don’t want. The franchise owner of The Junkluggers of Greater Dallas is bringing his truck to Congregation Shearith Israel on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect desktop computers, laptops, printers, metal items small appliances and more.

As part of the congregation’s celebration of Earth Day, the e-waste drive is co-sponsored by its Social Action Committee and the Weitzman Family Religious School. Blankets and towels in good condition and old newspapers are also being collected for the Dallas SPCA.

“In Midrash Ecclesiastes Rabbah 7:28, we read ‘now all that I have created, I created for your benefit. Think upon this and do not corrupt and destroy My world, for if you destroy it, there is no one to restore it after you,’” said Rabbi Ari Sunshine.

“We’re proud our member is sharing his business that allows us to put that into practice and that our congregation, and the greater community, has the opportunity to celebrate Earth Day together this way.”

A member of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ Business + Finance professional division, Siegel is helping plan events about the history of Jewish business in Dallas and another focused on e-sports.

“I believe that community grows best when you develop your network through those you can trust,” he said. “I’m certain that Jewish people doing business with one another is just that and with the Federation’s support, through the Business + Finance and other professional divisions, we can develop strong ties and really come together.”

Siegel is married to Jennifer and they have two sons, Max and Nolan. Andrew is the son of Dr. Norman, of blessed memory, and Risé; and the brother of Karen. He is a native of Orange, Connecticut, and graduated from Union College of New York before moving to Dallas, in 1998, to pursue his MBA at Southern Methodist University. For 20 years, he worked in the marketing and IT departments of 7-11, Blockbuster and Frito-Lay and as a consultant.

Last June, while perusing franchise opportunities online, Siegel found The Junkluggers. He was impressed by the company’s founder and CEO, Josh Cohen, who started the business while still in college. Siegel was encouraged to learn that the number of Junkluggers franchises across the country more than doubled last year.

“The idea that I can help people, in many situations, is something I wanted to do,” said Siegel. “I saw the need, value and opportunity for a successful business, one that I could scale to growth by adding trucks as necessary. The future is exciting.”

The Junkluggers’ truck is 8 x 12 x 5 feet, and is fully insured. Employees have all passed background checks. Once a customer has agreed to an obligation-free estimate on-site, all items are carefully removed and sorted into the truck and, if items take up less space than originally estimated, final pricing is adjusted. Customers receive receipts for all donated items.

“Our goal is to donate, recycle or upcycle the majority of what we pick up,” said Siegel. “We keep as much as possible out of the landfills.”

Junkluggers takes everything from carpets and tires to clothing, furnishings and appliances to yard debris and rubbish. The list of what they cannot take is minimal.

“We’re trained to treat all we pick up with honor and care. Just because people are not keeping things, doesn’t mean their items are without memories and we’re absolutely respectful of that,” said Siegel. “Everyone gets rid of stuff. We’re here to help them in the right, and easy, way.”

For more information, visit junkluggersofgreaterdallas.com. For details about Shearith Israel’s e-waste drive, email mrfagin1@yahoo.com.