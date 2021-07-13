Anita Dellal brightens up JFS offices with art panels

A nita Dellal, mother of JFS Director Dr. Carole Rogers, poses with the art collage she created and donated for the JFS lobby.

JFS Director Dr. Carole Rogers and Debbie Goldsmith, JFS administrative assistant, in front of the art collage created by Carole’s mom Anita Dellal Photos: Courtesy JFS

JFS Director Dr. Carole Rogers had a wonderful visit in Fort Worth with her mom, Anita Dellal. Because of COVID-19, they hadn’t seen each other for 19 months. Too long! During COVID-19, Dellal stayed busy taking online art classes from all over the world including San Miguel De Allende. When she came to Fort Worth, she brought panels of an art collage which she donated to Jewish Family Services.

“Mom had known I wanted to add something to the walls that would be happy and welcoming for people who were starting to come back to the office,” said Rogers. “It really brings a lot of joy to everyone, and we appreciate her generosity.”