Ann F. Biderman

Ann F. Biderman, 67, of Walnut Creek, California, passed away in Dallas, July 2, 2022. Ann was a first-generation American, born in Dallas to two Holocaust survivors, Max and Helen Prengler Biderman. She grew up in Dallas and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. Living in Austin after college, Ann eventually moved to the San Francisco area, where she spent most of her adult life.

Ann was a professional bookkeeper and organizer. She held top leadership offices in the National Organization of Organizers. She loved to travel and have fun. She had a huge group of loving friends who became family to her. She was active in organizing social and political groups. During the height of COVID-19, she organized dance groups and game groups on Zoom. She would take the lead.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents. She was the beloved sister of Linda (Barry) Hoffer and Stanley (Kathryn) Biderman. She was a loving and attentive aunt to nephews and nieces, Hollan Hoffer, Andrea (Matt) Silverman, Harlo Hoffer and Zach (Annie) Biderman. Additionally, she is survived by six great-nieces, Lexi, Sammy, Justice, Casey, Davie and Noa; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held in California. Donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.