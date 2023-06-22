Ann & Nate Levine Academy presents the Class of 2023

Photo: Courtesy Levine Academy

The Levine Academy Class of 2023

Ann & Nate Levine Academy held its graduation ceremony on the evening of May 24, in Beit Aryeh. The members of Ann and Nate Levine Academy’s Class of 2023 are Eliya Asoulin-Handleman, Laurin Bernstein, Alyssa Cohen, Jeremy Fass, Neve Felder, Cooper Frank, Gabriel Frydman, Jacob Gebhart, Jessica Gold, Jonah Goldstein, Ariel Gurfinkel, Leeam Ksabi, Ethan Margolies, Jake Marks, Jacob Medows, Sarah Orkin, Henry Orlowski, Sari Raphael, Daniella Reiman, Danielle Ron, Adena Rosen, Skylar Rosenberg, Michael Schwartz, Jacob Stavchansky, Aiden Stern, Libby Stern, Jordyn Wilkofsky and Ophir Zeltzer.

The 28 members of the Class of 2023 will attend the following high schools: Akiba Yavneh Academy, Alcuin School, Greenhill School, The International Baccalaureate Program at Hillcrest High School/DISD, The International Baccalaureate Program at Plano East High School/PISD, The Hockaday School, Parish Episcopal School, Shepton High School/PISD, J.J. Pearce High School/RISD, John Paul II High School and Academy High School/PISD.

The class showed great leadership as Student Ambassadors, in Student Congress and as organizers for many of the school’s annual ceremonies and celebrations on the Jewish calendar. They were instrumental in weekly services by participating in the Gabbai Club. In addition, they were awarded Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Athletic Championships and honored in the Poetry Society of Texas; many earned inductions into the National Junior Honor Society. They collectively donated time and raised dollars for numerous charities including Jewish Family Service, Dallas Life Homeless Recovery Center, Pantry Packing–Israel, North Texas Food Bank and Feed My Starving Children plus many other worthy causes. The Levine faculty and staff are extremely proud of this year’s graduating class. They send thanks to the graduates, parents, grandparents, faculty and staff for making this school year and graduation such a success.

Tom Elieff, head of school, officiated at the graduation ceremony; Rabbi Michael Katzman, dean of Judaic Curriculum and Benchmarks, led Tefilat Medinat Yisrael (Prayer for the State of Israel), which included a greeting from Igor Alterman, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Principal Liz Lawlor introduced the graduates and Student Council President Ethan Margolies presented the eighth grade gift; Levine Board President Marc Grossfeld accepted the gift on behalf of the Levine community. Dean of Jewish Engagement and Innovation Chana Ben-Abraham delivered the annual Me Dor L’Dor (from Generation to Generation) Recognition address; Elieff followed with his Charge to the Graduates. School leaders and community rabbis presented the diplomas and Katzman and Ben-Abraham led guests in a closing prayer, Shehecheyanu (Blessing for New Beginnings).