Anshai Torah honors Marcy and Dr. Jeffrey Kahn

Photo: Courtesy Kahn Family

Caretakers of the body and heart, devoted to Congregation Anshai Torah and Dallas’ community in many ways, Dr. Jeffrey and Marcy Kahn will be honored during CAT’s Sisterhood and Torah Fund Kabbalat Shabbat online service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.

Submitted Story

Caretakers of the body and heart, devoted to Congregation Anshai Torah and Dallas’ community in many ways, Dr. Jeffrey and Marcy Kahn will be honored during CAT’s Sisterhood and Torah Fund Kabbalat Shabbat online service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.

“How fortunate we are at Anshai Torah to have Marcy and Jeff Kahn on our team,” said Congregation Anshai Torah’s Rabbi Stefan Weinberg. “Marcy, as a past-president of the shul and the consummate fundraiser, and Dr. Jeff a constant provider of advice during the pandemic, are invaluable members of our congregation who have been so generous with their time and effort. The Kahns serve as exemplars of the principles that guide Conservative Judaism and we owe them a tremendous expression of gratitude.”

The Torah Fund Campaign of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism provides scholarships to student rabbis, cantors, and Jewish educators. It also supports residence halls and libraries at the Jewish Theological Seminary, Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies, Seminario Rabinico Latinoamericano, Zacharias Frankel College and the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at American Jewish University.

Marcy Kahn, director of development at Akiba Yavneh Academy, was CAT’s president from 2016 to 2018 and has brought her heart and spirit to the congregation’s Menorah Project, Project 613 and Diamonds and Dice.

Jeff Kahn is director of Pediatric Infectious Disease and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Fellowship Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center and director of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Medical Center. He has shared his medical expertise with both synagogue leadership and congregants throughout the pandemic.

The couple are both native New Yorkers raised in Monsey. Marcy is an alumna of the University of Rhode Island and Hofstra University, and Jeff of McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn College of Medicine.

The Kahns met in high school and began dating years later after seeing each other at a 1986 New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. They were married by the rabbi who officiated at each of their b’nai mitzvah, and they are the parents of Erica, Melissa, and Ross (Amy).

“Learning from our rabbis and past leaders has been inspiring on many levels,” said Marcy. She and her husband highlighted the writing of their Torah portion in memory of Wende Weinberg, of blessed memory. “We know how important it is to be part of a community and how great things happen when people converge with enthusiasm and passion. Anshai has meant so much to our family.”

They are quiet heroes who often give selflessly. Marcy is involved with Jewish War Veterans and Jeff sits on several medical task forces throughout the Jewish community and across the Metroplex.

“Marcy and Jeff would be deserving of this honor any year, but it feels even more appropriate now to recognize them for their unending support,” said CAT’s Rabbi Michael Kushnick. “Marcy has continued her dedicated fundraising support and Jeff, who has addressed the congregation a number of times in the last 10 months, has spoken about remaining safe while continuing to pursue the congregation’s goals.”

Together, the Kahns enjoy gardening, music, reading, traveling, road trips and hiking. Marcy likes singing and cooking and Jeff enjoys photography and astronomy. They love visiting zoos and are sports fans of the New York Giants and New York Rangers. They are only divided between their hometown Mets and Yankees.

While Sisterhood Shabbat takes a virtual turn, the honor remains whole, great and dedicated.

“I’m overjoyed to honor Marcy and Jeff,” said CAT’s Sisterhood President Cynthia Brooks. “Marcy has been a mentor to me, graciously carving out time to help me plan and navigate my journey, and Jeff’s calm and assuring presence has helped quash the fear we’ve been experiencing. Together, they continually inspire with their selflessness to give more and be more.”

For more information, or to make a donation in the Kahns’ honor, visit tinyurl.com/CAT-2021-TORAH-FUND-HONORS.

—Submitted by

Cynthia Brooks-Delgado and Sherry Lynn Rubin