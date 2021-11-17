Applications open: Nearly $200K in college scholarships to be awarded for next fall

Dallas Jewish Community Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of its college scholarship program. These are scholarships for the next school year for incoming freshmen and current college students. Students complete one application for the 64 scholarships that average $3,000 per scholarship award. With the cost of higher education always increasing, the foundation is eager to announce it has added many new scholarships this year. Two are for students who take classes at the Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies at UTD. Another is for students that are making the transition from a community college to a university to obtain a bachelor’s degree. Many other scholarships are for any major and for students of any faith. There are also scholarships for those studying Jewish studies, nutrition, special education, fashion, advertising, medicine, law and a host of other fields. Basically, if the student is from Dallas, Collin or Denton counties they are eligible to apply. Applications are due in early February. All scholarship information can be found at www.djcf.org.