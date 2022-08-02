Arnie Gachman: a civic treasure

Photo: Rodger Mallison Photography

Arnold Gachman, chairman of Gamtex Industries, poses with a sculpture made from scrap metal by artist Mike Ross and welded by Rebecca Low that Gachman donated for display in Fort Worth’s Rockwood Park, Tuesday.

Businessman and philanthropist strives to improve the lives of Fort Worth residents

By Lisa Martin

In honor of the 100th anniversary of his family’s recycling company, Arnold Gachman TCU Class of ’64 indulged his passion for art, commerce and the city of Fort Worth by commissioning a sculpture made of aluminum recycled from old car wheels.

“Eonothem,” as the work is called, rises 9 feet above Rockwood Park, its distinctive angles and twisted shapes inspired by an industrial shredder. Dedicated on April 27, the sculpture, created by artist Mike Ross and Rebecca Low Studio, represents an enlarged take on the small byproducts of the metal recycling process.

That’s something Gachman knows well.

