Around the Town: August 12th, 2021

Tarrant County comes together for Safety/Security Training

In preparation for the High Holy Days, four Tarrant County synagogues and the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County are working together to provide in-person training at each synagogue on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The 90-minute sessions will be led by Secure Community Network Trainer Stuart Frisch, who previously provided two Zoom training sessions to the community.

Some of the topics the training will cover include identifying suspicious activity and potentially hostile activity, responding to disruptive individuals to mitigate potential harm to individuals, responding to active threats with timely response tactics and activating emergency procedures, being prepared for medical emergencies and providing assistance before arrival of first responders and most importantly how we can all work together to enhance our safety and security during services and events.

The Aug. 22 training schedule is as follows:

Beth-El Congregation, Fort Worth: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Fort Worth: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Shalom, Arlington: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

“Although the need for safety and security is important all year long, during the High Holy Days when our community gathers in such large numbers, it becomes even more vital that we hone our skills and awareness of our surroundings,” said Barry Abels, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County. “With antisemitism on the rise and the spiritual importance of this special time, we cannot be too prepared. Please make every effort to attend.”

The trainer, Stuart Frisch, has an extensive background as a security professional in safety and security and is a certified trainer through both the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

SCN is the official safety and security organization of the Jewish community in North America, founded under the auspices of The Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

To register, call your synagogue office. For more information, call Jim Stanton 817-307-9167. COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, will be followed.

B’nai B’rith Garsek Lodge moves Person of the Year Dinner to Oct. 24

B’nai B’rith has moved its annual Person of the Year Dinner to Sunday, Oct. 24 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Texas. Nominations for the person of the year are still open. Send your Nominations to Isadore Garsek Lodge #269, P.O. Box 101234, Fort Worth, TX 76185. This year’s dinner will be held at Ahavath Sholom and will start at 6:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be available, and the evening is catered by Ahavath Sholom. Cost is $25. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Rich Hollander, rich.d.hollander@gmail.com; Alex Nason, alexnason@charter.net; or Marvin Beleck, marvinbeleck@aol.com.

Beth-El updates COVID-19 policy

Considering the spread of the Delta variant in North Texas, Beth El Congregation announced updated COVID-19 policies Aug. 5. Masks are required to enter the temple building at all times including Shabbat and holiday services. While participating in services on the bimah, members may temporarily remove their masks.

In other Beth-El news, Rabbi Zimmerman is teaching a class on Tuesdays at noon throughout the month of Elul/August in anticipation of the new year. The first day of religious school is Sunday, Sept. 12. Each week, participants will look at one poem, prayer or psalm unique to this season. Study will be geared toward the personal reflection that prepares oneself for the journey ahead. Come for one or all the sessions; the first session began Tuesday, Aug. 10 and the program ends Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Jewish Family Services is here for you

Jewish Family Services is an important and busy part of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County. JFS provides adult counseling and a daily activity program for seniors. It also has a social worker/case manager who assists with many services including:

Transportation for all types of medical appointments.

Financial assistance for utility bills, groceries, and/or prescription co-pays, minor home repairs that improve safety and purchasing basic medical equipment.

Visits and phone calls to isolated clients.

Arranging in home health care, rehab programs, veteran’s assistance, and long-term care insurance providers.

Information about Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and different types of living communities.

Referrals to other agencies who can assist our clients.

If you have a question about any type of care you might need, please call Lynell Bond, 817-528-6636 to see how JFS can help.