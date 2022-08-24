Around the Town: August 25th, 2022

Photo: Submitted by Phil Kabakoff

JWV National Commander Alan Paley presents Post 755 Commander and Commander’s Call Editor Phil Kabakoff with the best electronic newsletter award at the JWV 126th National Convention in Savannah, Georgia, in August 2022. Photo: Submitted by Phil Kabakoff

JWV National Commander Alan Paley presents Past National Commander and Post 255 member Barry Schneider with the Recruiter of the Year Award at the JWV 126th National Convention in Savannah, Georgia, in August 2022.

Kudos to JWV Post 755

The Jewish War Veterans-Martin Hochster Post 755 won two national awards when the Jewish War Veterans convened the 126th Annual JWV Convention earlier this month in Savannah, Georgia. The post’s newsletter The Commander’s Call, edited by Phil Kabakoff, won “Best Newsletter” for the fourth year in a row and for the fifth time in the last six years.

The post also won the “Recruiter of the Year Award.”

In June, at the Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma (TALO) semi-annual convention in El Paso, Catherine Baum, whose father, Ret. Col. Scott Baum, and grandfather, Laurin Baum, are members of Post 755, was awarded a $1,200 academic scholarship. Lia Bloom, daughter of Rabbi Andrew and Michal Bloom of Fort Worth, was awarded a $750 academic scholarship.

Federation starts new program

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County has started The Network Society, for people ages 30-50, who wish to build a network of relationships to strengthen the Jewish community. For more information, contact Cindy Simon at c.simon@tarrantfederation.org or 817-569-0892.

Save the date: Sept. 16-18

Selichot Scholar-In-

Residence Weekend

Congregations Beth-El, Beth Israel and Beth Shalom as well as the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County will host Rabbi Pamela Wax Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as the community’s annual Selichot Scholar-in-Residence. Rabbi Wax is a dynamic poet, author, caregiver and teacher. More details will be forthcoming in future issues.

JFS helps seniors beat the heat

To keep seniors upbeat and calm, cool and collected as temperatures have soared over the summer, JFS staffers have thought of creative ideas to engage senior program members. In June, Hedy Collins, Marge Van Giesen and Miau Ling Tjahjadi donned flamingo pajamas as the group celebrated National Flamingo Day.