Around the Town: Beth Israel, Beth El

Photo: Courtesy Amy Hamilton

The 2021 Congregation Beth Israel Confirmation Class: from left, Marvin Bushlow, Hannah Murphy, Logan Hamilton, Ethan Simon, Ethan Granito, Ryan Price, Robert Felberbaum, Eliana Field and Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker

Beth Israel holds Confirmation

Congregation Beth Israel in Southlake held Confirmation May 16. This class studied weekly during the 2020-2021 school year discussing a variety of topics led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker. The 10th grade students have attended religious school since kindergarten. The capstone of their program was a wonderful student-led service on Erev Shavuot where each student presented a researched topic about an aspect of Judaism they chose. The Confirmation class was made up of Marvin Bushlow, son of Nora and Todd Bushlow, Keller High School; Robert Felberbaum, son of Nicole and Samuel Felberbaum, Carroll High School; Eliana Field, daughter of Marina and Brian Field, Carroll High School; Ethan Granito, son of Leslie and Jerry Granito, Keller High School; Logan Hamilton, son of Amy and Matthew Hamilton, Carroll High School; Hannah Murphy, daughter of Gail Murphy, Edward S. Marcus High School; Ryan Price, son of Jennifer and Chris Price, Keller High School; and Ethan Simon, son of Rachel and Jason Simon, Coppell High School.

Even through the difficulties of this past year, this group of young people succeeded in giving Congregation Beth Israel the largest Confirmation class ever. Kol HaKavod (All the Honor) for a job well done, said Mike Finfer, CBI president.

Beth-El alters Confirmation schedule

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a curveball to Beth-El’s Confirmation schedule. As a result, Rabbi Brian Zimmerman tells the TJP that the Temple will play a bit of catch-up. There will be an in-person Confirmation service for the 2020 10th grade class in the fall. The 2021 Confirmation class will continue their studies until the winter, which will enable them to have an in-person service in February as well as go on the annual Austin Jewish trip. By May 2022, next year’s confirmands will hopefully be back on a “normal” schedule and finish in May.

“Our Confirmation ceremony is so geared to in-person as we have the kids hold the Torah under a chuppah with parents holding the polls while the teens commit to a life of Judaism,” said Rabbi Zimmerman. “I just felt anything remote would not cut it.”