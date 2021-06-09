Around the Town: CBS Pride, Ahavath Sholom

Preston Max Allen

Pride Month at CBS

Congregation Beth Shalom will celebrate Pride Month at its 6:30 p.m. Shabbat Service Friday, June 11, on Zoom.

In honor of Pride Month, Preston Max Allen will answer the question: “Is Broadway’s representation of the Transgender community something to sing about?”

Allen is a playwright, composer and lyricist whose work has been featured at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Lincoln Center, Signature Theatre, Musical Theatre Factory, Feinstein’s/54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Theatre 80, New York Musical Festival, Laurie Beechman Theatre, York Theatre (“Tune in Time” winner), Gallery Players and Second City Chicago.

Preston conceived and wrote the book, music and lyrics for “We Are The Tigers” (L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation winner for Best Lyrics/Composition, nominee for Best Musical); “Agent 355” (dramaturgy/co-book Jessica Kahkoska, Marion Fellowship Award Winner); and “The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody” (Jeff Nominee, Best New Musical). His play “Modern Gentleman” was featured as part of the 2020 PRIDE PLAYS Festival (director, Blayze Teicher).

Preston is a member of the Ars Nova Play Group (2019/20), a graduate of the Second City Chicago Comedy Studies Program and an alum of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop. Above all, he is the proud father to his cat, Hero. His proud parents are Cantor Sheri and Richard Allen.

Email the Beth Shalom office at info@bethshalom.org for the Zoom link.

Ahavath Sholom elects officers at annual meeting

At its annual meeting Sunday, June 6, Congregation Ahavath Sholom elected its new slate of officers. The executive board is: Foster Owen, president; Rebecca Isgur, first vice president; Rivka Marco, second vice president; Mike Reznikoff, third vice president; Martis Herman, secretary; and Karen Savitz, treasurer. Rich Hollander is immediate past president. Other board members are: Joe Mintz, Jason Seiden, Josh Levi and Hedva Williams, who are serving the third year of a three-year term; Katrina Diaz, Sabrina Beleck, Tatyana Kisin and Arthur Moses, who are serving the second year of a three-year term; and Rhonda Krupp, Hal Ratner, Mark Rosenfield and Shoshana Thoma-Isgur, who are serving the first year of a three-year term. Lynell Bond-Norman, JR Faigin and David Nudleman will serve as one-year presidential appointments. The presidents of the Ladies Auxiliary and Men’s Club will round out the board.