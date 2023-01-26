Photo: Sheri Allen

Richard Allen leads a lively discussion at the Makom Shelanu movie night Jan. 7, 2023.

Movie Night at Makom Shelanu!

On Jan. 7, 30 people attended Makom Shelanu movie night at TCU to enjoy Havdalah, pizza and a screening of the movie, “Gentleman’s Agreement.” This groundbreaking movie celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, originally premiering on Nov. 11, 1947.

Starring Gregory Peck as a journalist posing as a Jew to write an exposé for his newspaper on antisemitism, it won the Academy Award for best picture. Richard Allen, professor in the Film, Television and Media Department at TCU, led an in-depth discussion afterward, giving everyone interesting behind-the-scenes history, as well as insights and observations about how antisemitism was addressed at that time, in comparison to today. Attendees shared their thoughts and questions as well.

—Submitted by

Sheri Allen

Congregation Beth Shalom to hold Brotherhood event

Congregation Beth Shalom will hold its popular Brotherhood Breakfast Series Sunday, Feb. 5, showcasing a double feature by the award-winning Holocaust Education Film Foundation. “From the Holocaust to Hollywood: The Robert Clary Story” (of “Hogan’s Heroes” fame) and “Surviving Birkenau: The Susan Spatz Story” will be screened. The films’ producer, Mr. Ron Small, will join the gathering for a Q&A following each film.

A complimentary breakfast will be served at 9 a.m., with the program beginning at 10. Reservations are a must! Please call Laura at 817-640-5448 or email info@bethshalom.org.

This event is free and open to the community, thanks in large part to a generous grant from the Tarrant County Jewish Federation.

The Congregation Beth Shalom Brotherhood looks forward to welcoming everyone to the program.

—Submitted by

Stuart Snow

Matthew and Seth Sherwin celebrate their b’nai mitzvah

On Jan. 5, Matthew and Seth Sherwin, twin sons of Blanca Constable-Sherwin and Daniel J. Sherwin, celebrated their bar mitzvah at Congregation Ahavath Sholom. Matthew and Seth are the grandsons of Ken Sherwin, the late Felice Sherwin, Cliff Constable and the late Margarita Constable. In advance of their simcha, Blanca Sherwin shared her thoughts about her sons’ journey to Jewish adulthood.

“Mazel Tov! Blessings and Gratitude!

“On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Matthew and Seth Sherwin will have their bar mitzvah celebration surrounded by community friends and family that have had a great part in getting them to where they are today.

“You see, Matthew and Seth were diagnosed with autism at a very young age and though their autism does not define them, the challenges they were faced with became a part of a village. That village included their parents, grandparents, therapists, educators (both religious and academic) and many more friends and family alike. But one thing that remained consistent from a very young age was their Jewish foundation.

“At 13 months old, Matthew and Seth began their Jewish education at Chabad of Fort Worth with Rebbetzin Chana Tovah Mandel; they received their first plush Torah and learned to embrace and respect it. They learned the importance of tzedakah, being a mensch and performing mitzvahs. Soon after, when old enough, Matthew and Seth attended Camp Gan Izzy with Rebbetzin Rishi Gurevitch for several years. There they made many memories and friends that to this day hold a special place in their hearts. They learned prayers, halacha, laws and beliefs of the Jewish faith. They also attended many services, holiday celebrations and events, led by Rabbi Dov Mandel and Rabbi Levi Gurevitch, where they fell in love with the chants and prayers so much, we had to have the recordings.

“As the mother of Matthew and Seth, I am forever grateful to the Mandels and Gurevitches for always welcoming the twins and giving them a strong Jewish foundation. Their love for Judaism, who they are, advocacy for the Jewish people and Israel has since been part of their daily routine.

“In 2021, Matthew and Seth began attending Hebrew School at Congregation Ahavath Sholom to prepare for their bar mitzvah celebration. There, they have worked with Rabbi Andrew Bloom and Miss Elaine for countless hours to be ready for their big day.

“Thank you to everyone for your knowledge, guidance, the experiences and the memorable journey to get them here. Toda Raba!”

Mazal tov to the Sherwin family from your friends at the TJP!