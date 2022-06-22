Around the Town: June 23rd, 2022

Photos: Submitted

Jim Stanton’s children and grandchildren from San Francisco, New York and Austin joined him June 12, 2022, for his B’nai B’rith Person of the Year honor.

Jim Stanton named B’nai B’rith Person of the Year

On June 12, the Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith honored Jim Stanton with its Person of the Year Award. At the award luncheon, the lodge also distributed its annual scholarships. Receiving scholarships were Gianna Razack, Maya Kiselstein and Lia Bloom, who are going to UT Austin; and Dylan Mandel, who is going to Texas A&M.

More than 100 people attended the luncheon.

Lia Bloom, headed to UT Paschal grad Ari Simon with his grandparents Karen and Henry Simon of Fort Worth UT grad Hannah Simon with her grandparents Cheryl and Morley Herbert of Dallas

New grads moving on

Among the recent graduates from Paschal High School are Lia Bloom and Ari Simon.

Lia, the daughter of Michal and Rabbi Andrew Bloom, graduated cum laude. She will attend UT Austin in the Moody School of Communications, where she will major in speech, language and hearing sciences. She aspires to be a speech pathologist. Lia is the sister of Daniel and Maya.

Ari, the son of Cindy and Robert Simon, is headed to the University of Missouri. Ari graduated as a member of National Honor Society. He was the place holder for the Panthers football team. He is the brother of Hannah and Samantha and the grandson of Karen and Henry Simon of Fort Worth and Cheryl and Morley Herbert of Dallas.

Added congratulations to the Simon family on the graduation of daughter Hannah from the University of Texas at Austin. Hannah earned a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Communications from the Moody School of Communications and a certificate from the Bridging Disciplines Program in Children & Society. While at UT, Hannah was active in Hillel and her sorority, Alpha Epsilon Phi, where she was a board member. She has been an integral part of the TJP team over the past couple of years, as a proofreader, copy editor and frequent contributor to Around the Town. Hannah has been hired by Jewish Family Service of Dallas as a marketing coordinator. Mazal tov to Hannah and the Simon family.