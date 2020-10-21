Around the Town: Matt Schneider,

Matt Schneider heads to grad school at Northern Illinois University

Matt Schneider, grandson of Corrine Jacobson of Fort Worth and son of Dallasites Diane and Mike Schneider, is in graduate studies in percussion at Northern Illinois University. Matt received his bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Texas A&M University, Commerce, graduating Magna Cum Laude. While at TAMUC, Matt received many honors including a Presidential Scholarship and Marching Band Scholarship. Matt was president of the TAMUC Percussion Association in 2019. In addition, Matt was the first-place winner of the 2019 PMA composition competition, first-place winner of the 2018 PASIC (Percussive Arts Society International Convention) Keyboard Solo division and first-place winner of the PASIC Multiple Percussion Solo division in 2017.

B’nai B’rith 2020 Academic Award of Excellence winner Stephanie Felberbaum with her parents Nicole and Samuel.

B’nai B’rith 2020 Academic Award of Excellence winner Rebecca Ronin with her parents Galina and Vladimir. Photos: Courtesy Isadore Garsek Lodge B’nai B’rith

B’nai B’rith Garsek Lodge names 2020 grant winners

The Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith recently named its 2020 Academic Award of Excellence scholarship recipients. Typically, these would be revealed at the Jewish Person of the Year Dinner. However, the annual event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s awardees are Stephanie Felberbaum and Rebecca Ronin.

Stephanie Felberbaum is the daughter of Samuel and Nicole Felberbaum. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Carroll Senior High School in Southlake.

She earned a 4.93 GPA on a 5-point scale and a score of 1420 on her SATs. Stephanie is attending Arizona State University and majoring in business.

Stephanie is enthusiastic about her education as evidenced by her membership in the National Honor Society, being an AP Scholar with Honors and receiving the President’s Bronze Volunteer Award.

She was a member of the school’s Dragon Concert Band for seven years. She also participated in the Southlake Carroll Color Guard for five years.

Stephanie and her family are members of Congregation Beth Israel. She has been an active participant in the (NFTY-TOR) National Federation of Temple Youth-Texas/Oklahoma Region youth group. Also, she was a member of ALTRUSA, which is an international service organization that focuses on community service, as well as Scholars and Athletes Serving Others (SASO).

Rebecca Ronin, daughter of Vladimir and Galina Ronin, graduated from Grapevine High School (GHS).

She earned a 4.82 GPA on a 5-point scale and scored a 1260 on her SATs. Rebecca is attending the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall majoring in finance, economics and pre-med.

An excellent student, Rebecca is a member of the National Science Honor Society, GHS Math Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and an AP Scholar with Distinction and Honor. She enjoyed being a member of the Diversity Advisory Council at GHS, Business Professionals of America. She was recognized by the University Interscholastic League (UIL).

Among the many high school honors Rebecca has earned include being a GHS STEM NASA Ambassador, GHS STEM Research/Science Fair winner, Sports Trainer of the Year and GRACE Volunteer Award winner. She was also part of various organizations which included the Ambassador’s Club, Multicultural Club, DECA Organization (Distributive Education Clubs of America) and the UIL Science/Math Club. She played in the GHS Band and was a sports medical trainer as well.

Rebecca was busy outside her high school activities as Chabad’s C-Teen Southlake president, a member of NFTY-TOR, the vice president of NETTY (Congregation Beth Israel Temple Youth). She was also a member of GHS HOSA, which is a professional organization for students planning to pursue a career in health professions, and played in the GHS Band. In her spare time, she participates in the USA Swimming Lifetime Fitness Program and the Cleburne Rodeo and enjoys fishing and shooting clay targets.

It is truly amazing that Rebecca accomplished all the above while finishing high school one year early at the age of 16.