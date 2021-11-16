Around the Town: November 18, 2021

PJ Library Hanukka fun Sunday

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County will host a Hanukkah-themed PJ Library event at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Bicentennial Park Pavilion 1, 450 West Southlake Blvd. Please RSVP to Cindy Simon (c.simon@tarrantfederation.org or 817-569-0892) by Nov. 19 with the number of children that will be attending.

Was Alexander Hamilton Jewish?

Andrew Porwancher



Author Andrew Porwancher, in a new book, debunks a string of myths about the origin of this founding father to arrive at the conclusion that Hamilton was likely born and raised Jewish.

The Tarrant Jewish community will gather virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, when Beth-El Congregation, Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Congregation Beth Israel and Congregation Beth Shalom present a special Zoom funded by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Porwancher will share why he believes Hamilton kept his Jewish upbringing in the Caribbean a secret when he moved to New York. His extensive research reveals important new information that upends the assumption that Hamilton was Christian.

By setting Hamilton in the context of his Jewish world, the author’s fascinating new book, “The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton,” challenges readers to rethink the life and legend of America’s most enigmatic founder, a man who championed the cause of both American and Jewish ideals.

The book was published in August 2021 and has received unanimously great reviews.

Historian Andrew Porwancher is the Ernest May Fellow at Harvard and Wick Cary Associate Professor at the University of Oklahoma.

The program starts promptly at 7 p.m. and will be preceded at 6:50 by an Alexander Hamilton trivia poll and Ahavath Sholom Cantor Jeffrey Weber singing “Adon Olam” to the tune of “You’ll Be Back” from the “Hamilton” musical.

During the Zoom presentation, the names of five people present online will be randomly drawn and they will receive a personally autographed copy of the book from the author.

The Zoom is free and available to all members of the Tarrant County Jewish community and their guests, but pre-registration is required on the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County’s website or through a link on Federation’s Five Things Fast. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3ow2Dem.