Around the Town: November 4th, 2021

Peace Walk set for Nov. 6

Following the events of Charlottesville in Aug. 2017, our Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County Associate Director, Howard Rosenthal, was able to put together a coalition of organizations and institutions with a mission of “Building Relationships with our Neighbors” to oppose the bigotry, hatred, racism, and intolerance demonstrated there as well as the anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim actions and rhetoric.

The result was the creation of Peace Together, now a 501(c)(3) organization. Peace Together is an inclusive interfaith organization based in Tarrant County, whose mission is to build relationships among people of all beliefs, cultures and backgrounds. The Peace Together Walk is a public activity and event that encourages people to put this into action by linking individuals from diverse communities with a public walk designed to build and strengthen relationships between member organizations and the general public.

This year’s Peace Walk will be held on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6.

The walk will span close to 3 miles and will begin at the Colleyville Masjid mosque and end at Congregation Beth Israel. If you wish to walk less there will be Colleyville city officials, there to pick you up and take you to CBI for closing ceremonies or to your parking. There are also two Colleyville parking locations — early parking beginning at 12:30 at Good Shepherd Catholic Community and overflow parking at First United Methodist Church — from which you will be transported to the mosque where Opening Ceremonies will take place at 2 p.m. and the Walk will commence. Everyone is welcome; pets, however, are prohibited. Register at https://peacetogetherevents.com or https://bit.ly/2Y7m0Bh.

Ari Simon named Paschal Homecoming King

Photo: Submitted

R.L. Paschal varsity football player Ari Simon was named Homecoming King at the high school’s annual game Oct. 15. Pictured with Ari are his parents Cindy and Robert Simon and his grandmother Cheryl Herbert, of Dallas.

Congratulations to Ari Simon, who was named R.L. Paschal Homecoming King at the annual game last month. Ari, a senior, is a member of the Paschal varsity football team where he is the holder on the field goal kicking team. He is also president of the Paschal Jewish Club and a member of National Honor Society, which nominated him for homecoming king, and active in the Future Business Leaders of America. Ari also plays basketball and baseball for Paschal. He has enjoyed spending his summers at Greene Family Camp. Ari will follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Henry Simon and his sisters Hannah and Samantha as a future Panther grad.