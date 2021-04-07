Around the Town, Week of April 8th

Baseball’s Jewish themes: Sunday, April 11

Batter up! The community is invited to participate in an engaging Zoom program at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, that makes the case that baseball is inherently the Jewish sport. Whether you’re a diehard or casual fan, Jonathan Lightman’s fun, fact-filled presentation promises to be interesting and entertaining. Lightman will explore baseball’s Jewish themes, both past and present.

“We are excited to present this program,” said Dan Sturman, Ahavath Sholom Men’s Club president. “We have scheduled it in the afternoon so the whole family can attend.”

Lightman has presented his program to synagogues and groups around the country.

In October, he shared his baseball enthusiasm in Omaha. The Omaha Jewish Press wrote:

“With a background as an attorney, Jonathan Lightman has over 30 years of professional experience as a lobbyist and nonprofit executive. A native of Los Angeles, Jonathan and his wife, Janis, moved to Sacramento in 1988 where he has served as the local Jewish Community Relations Council Chair, producer and host of his own Jewish radio show, Chai Sierra, and President and now Gabbai Rishon of Mosaic Law Congregation. He also volunteers in several capacities for the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, including as chair of the Shoshana Cardin Awards Committee.

“A lifelong baseball fan since attending his first game in 1971, Jonathan put together this program for Camp Ramah in Northern California and later showed it to his synagogue.”

The program is co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County, the Ahavath Sholom Men’s Club, Beth-El Men of Reform Judaism and the Beth Shalom Brotherhood.

To register for the Zoom presentation visit https://bit.ly/2PERvhL.



Photos: Courtesy Beth-El Congregation

Left: Beth-El WRJ members, from left, Marge Van Giesen, Suzanne Slatkin and Michelle Hartman prepare for the drive-up Seder.

Right: Len and Rose Marie Schwitzer at the Beth-El drive-up Seder

Beth-El holds drive-in Seder, outdoor services

Beth-El Congregation held a drive-in Seder for the second night of Passover last week. Folks sat in their cars and received bagged Seder plates with a dinner to bring home to eat after the first part of the evening.

Rabbi Brian Zimmerman also tells the TJP that last week the synagogue started holding socially distanced outdoor services with 30 people in attendance. This week, that number expands to 45.

“Our goal in the next few weeks is to carefully move back into our building for services and classes,” Zimmerman said. He also said that it will be longer before religious school and serving food return to a face-to-face setting.