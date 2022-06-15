Asher Radunsky was born Aug. 17, 1978, in Dallas and passed away June 3, 2022. Asher was the beloved son of Barbara and David Radunsky and brother of Emily (Jay) Prengler and Alex Radunsky, all of whom survived him and live in Dallas. Asher graduated from Akiba Academy in 1992 and from Greenhill in 1996. Asher attended St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for a year and then developed schizophrenia, from which he suffered the rest of his life.

Asher was a kind and gentle soul. He was generous of spirit. He loved animals. Donations in his memory to any animal protective society would be appropriate.

A funeral service was held June 8 at The Sparkman Hillcrest Chapel with Rabbi Ariel Rackovsky officiating.