Members of The Legacy Midtown Park b’nai mitzvah class gather to study the Torah in the Max and Nolan Glazer Family Sanctuary. From left: Phyllis Glickman, Brian Lovelace, Florence Dickerson, Rabbi Michael Tevya Cohen, Terri Beth Mann and Barbara Moses. (Courtesy)

By Deb Silverthorn

Florence Dickerson celebrated her bat mitzvah Saturday, Nov. 14, at The Legacy Midtown Park, becoming the first member of its adult b’nai mitzvah class to be called to the Torah in the Max and Nolan Glazer Family Sanctuary.

“Each of our students came with some basic knowledge but with an incredible yearning and interest in learning,” said Rabbi Michael Tevya Cohen, director of rabbinical services and pastoral care at The Legacy Senior Communities.

Florence Dickerson, left, and tutor Talma Boyle prepare for Dickerson’s Nov. 14 bat mitzvah at The Legacy Midtown Park. (Courtesy)

Participants began studying months ago, working with Rabbi Cohen alongside Talma Boyle, who teaches at Ann & Nate Levine Academy and tutors b’nai mitzvah students at Temple Emanu-El, and Katherine “Kat” Krause, also a tutor at Temple Emanu-El.

“Talma and Kat have poured themselves into the program, truly giving of their hearts and souls,” Cohen said. “It’s a beautiful thing to witness, and to get to be a part of.”

Dickerson read from Parashat Toldot, led some of the Shabbat morning prayers and was the guest of honor at a celebratory lunch.

“I grew up in an Orthodox shul in Montreal, Canada, with the women sitting upstairs, never at the Torah,” she said. “That was OK because that’s just how it was. I studied in Hebrew School and learned about the holidays but only my brothers had bar mitzvahs. When the idea for the class came up, I knew I wanted to do it and I’m really proud of the work we’ve done.”

Dickerson’s studies went beyond learning to read Hebrew. She also explored the themes of her Torah portion, including family relationships, and prepared her own commentary.

“For me, learning and understanding my portion of Toldot, enough to write and deliver my own commentary, a dvar Torah, has been a very special blessing,” Dickerson said. “I have enjoyed doing the research and finding some commonalities to life today. It’s definitely brought me closer to G-d and helped in finding that partnership with Him in life.”

Other members of the class will celebrate their b’nai mitzvah Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027, reading from Parashat Ki Tisa and helping lead services at The Legacy Midtown Park.

Phyllis Glickman, who was raised in Breckenridge, Texas, and attended Sunday school at Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth, recalled that bat mitzvah ceremonies weren’t customary for girls when she was growing up.

“Girls just didn’t do that but I’m really grateful for the chance to do it now,” she said. “It’s been an interesting program, and I’ve learned so much and the teachers have put a lot into each of us moving along. They really care and we feel it.”

Brian Lovelace, a Fort Worth native who attended Beth-El Congregation as a child, moved to Aledo with his parents, Marsha and James, before reaching bar mitzvah age. Although he had other opportunities over the years, he never celebrated the milestone.

Now manager of development at The Legacy Senior Communities, Lovelace joined the class when he learned Rabbi Cohen was offering the program to residents.

“I knew some Hebrew from spending my summers at Greene Family Camp but not very much and I definitely wasn’t prepared for this,” Lovelace said. “When I learned Rabbi Cohen was offering this to the residents, I asked to join in, and it’s been really very special. The ladies are working really hard and for myself, it’s been about creating a routine to study but I’m really enjoying it.

“In addition to feeling like I’ve accomplished something that was always ‘just within reach,’” Lovelace said, “I’ve created some special friendships with the women in the class. One even invited me to join in her mah jongg game.”

B’nai mitzvah tutor Kat Krause, left, works with Terri Beth Mann, who will celebrate her bat mitzvah

Feb. 27, 2027, at The Legacy Midtown Park. (Courtesy)



For Terri Beth Mann, who grew up in El Paso, becoming a bat mitzvah was also an opportunity she didn’t have as a girl. Although she lived in Israel for several years during the 1970s, her Hebrew remained largely conversational.

Mann and her husband, Andy Lacko, belonged to Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth for years before moving to The Legacy Midtown Park. Becoming a bat mitzvah had long been on her bucket list.

“I love learning and learning to read and understand our portion has definitely been enriching,” she said. “I had a doctor once ask ‘what do you do for fun,’ and I told him ‘I hang out with G-d.’”

Barbara Moses and Brian Lovelace study together at The Legacy Midtown Park in preparation for their b’nai mitzvah

celebrations Feb. 27, 2027. (Courtesy)

Barbara Moses, originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has sung in the Temple Emanu-El choir for more than 36 years. Although she knew the prayers through transliteration, she had little knowledge of written Hebrew.

“I grew up in an Orthodox family, and the women didn’t study there, and we never had bat mitzvahs. Until we started, I really didn’t know the aleph-bet,” Moses said.

She participated in a Hadassah Leadership Academy in the early 2000s as one of 13 Dallas residents in a group of 100 women from across the country. Although she learned some basics, she still couldn’t read from the Torah.

Now, she can open a prayer book and follow along in Hebrew, understanding more of the words she has sung for decades.

“It’s wonderful to read, even the words shalom and Shabbat,” she said. “I’ve been singing them all along but only with English letters. I’ve taken it very seriously and it’s also been fun.”

For Mann, studying from a centuries-old Torah has added another dimension to the experience.

“We’ve read from a 250-year-old Torah,” Mann said, “and I feel, I think we all feel, a new connection to our People, to all the generations. L’dor v’dor.”