Barbara Jean Walensky Zale

Barbara Jean Walensky Zale, our “Honey,” passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born on July 2, 1935, she grew up in Fort Worth and Dallas, graduating from Highland Park High School in 1953. She attended the University of Texas at Austin before marrying the love of her life, Donald Zale, in 1954.

Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage and raised three children: Barry Zale (wife Cindy), Julie Zale Tobolowsky (husband George) and Dana Zale Gerard (husband Quin). Barbara made a beautiful home for her family. She was an avid reader, talented cook and gracious hostess. She had a keen eye for design and a passion for helping others. She adored her big family and many dear friends.

In addition to her husband and children, Barbara is survived by her sister Sue Ring and husband Lewis, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her doctors and caregivers at UT Southwestern and T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center and her lifelong friend Dorothy Chatman, whose devotion she cherished.

A private service and burial was held on Jan. 14. Please consider contributions to Vogel Alcove, Temple Emanu-El of Dallas and Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas.