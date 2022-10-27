Barry Rothschild outfits health care workers

Photos: Courtesy Debbi K. Levy/Barry Rothschild unless otherwise noted

After 35 years, Barry Rothschild has sold his Med Couture business. Not ready to retire, he remains the company’s president.

By Deb Silverthorn

Giving to the community that has raised him has long been a priority for Barry Rothschild. Through his Med Couture business, he’s donated or given thousands of scrubs and lab coats to health care workers around the country.

“We have a culture of family. Family takes care of family,” said Rothschild. “The majority of our employees have been with us for more than 15 years, a great amount more than 25.”

Through his companies, Rothschild has helped numerous medical and dental practices in the Metroplex. Scottish Rite for Children has received donations of more than 20,000 scrubs and lab coats — more than 5,000 pieces in just the last two years.

“We’re so thankful for Barry and his extraordinary generosity. Our clinical staff has never looked better,” said Mike Stimpson, development officer at Scottish Rite for Children. “Med Couture dressed our team in Dallas, in Frisco and at Scottish Rite for Children at The Star. Their support has been significant.”

After a 2003 Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas mission to Israel — during which participants toured the Western Galilee Hospital (now Galilee Medical Center) — Rothschild sent a container of more than 10,000 uniforms to the hospital’s staff.

A graduate of Highland Park High School and raised at Congregation Shearith Israel, Rothschild is the son of Ethel and Sol and the brother of Barbara (Lloyd) Shin, Sherry Padilla and Michael Rothschild. All except Barbara are deceased.

A Texas Tech University alum, Rothschild began his sales career representing boys’ clothing. While working for a boys’ apparel firm, he was recruited by Harvey Epstein, of blessed memory, to work for Action Line, a local uniform company. He did so; then, in 1987, he founded Peaches Uniforms, which over the years evolved into Med Couture.

“We’ve grown steadily and intentionally and now sell around the world,” said Rothschild, “with styles at the top of Amazon, as well as brick-and-mortar sales in the medical arena. I learned a lot from those before me.”

Rothschild had many mentors over the years. A star in his heart is the late Max Glauben. It was Glauben, for more than three decades the owner of Imperial Garment Supply, who helped Rothschild get started.

Debbi K. Levy and Barry Rothschild, shown during the 2018 Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Mission to Israel, will co-chair the 2023 Mission. Barry Rothschild considered the late Max Glauben a mentor and a friend. They are shown at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum’s Hope for Humanity event Oct. 27, 2021. Barry Rothschild and his wife Debbi K. Levy hosted the “Shabbos Show” on Facebook, from their home, for more than two years during the height of the pandemic. Debbi K. Levy and Barry Rothschild, front and center, with their family of 18, chai, combined families for a beautiful life. Photo: Courtesy Scottish Rite for Children

Over the years, Barry Rothschild’s Med Couture has donated more than 20,000 scrubs and lab coats to Scottish Rite for Children.

“I met Max when I was starting out. He filled my car with cutting and packing products along with instructions of why I needed them,” he recalled. “When I took out my checkbook, he pushed it away. ‘It’s on me,’ he said. ‘Next time, you can pay.’ We worked together for more than 30 years, and I respected him always.”

When the pandemic began, Med Couture began making masks for its customers and medical offices throughout the city. With fabric scarce, Rothschild got a call from Laura Levy, executive director at The Legacy Willow Bend. “She asked if we had any material we could donate.” Rothschild and his wife, Debbi K. Levy, responded immediately by delivering material and trimmings to Willow Bend’s front door.

“Debbi and Barry always come through. They’re always giving, and they never say ‘no,’” said Laura Levy, who is Debbi’s aunt. “The staff and our residents created hundreds of masks.”

In May 2014, Levy and Rothschild met through Debbie Lacher, a mutual friend. They introduced one another to their children and eight months later — on Jan. 17, 2015 — they wed.

“So much of what I fell in love with was Barry being my friend. He’s the most authentic nice guy in the world,” said Debbi K. Levy, the daughter of Linda Pearle, of blessed memory, and Carol and Maury Levy. The sister of Adam, Marla and Eric (Stacey) Levy, she attended Lakehill Preparatory School and was raised at Temple Emanu-El.

“I am always bursting with pride at this man who makes everyone laugh,” said Levy, who has built a career based on well-being, mindfulness and yoga. “He nurtures his family and community with a capacity that is awe-inspiring.”

Their families combined, the Levys and Rothschilds together include Liz (Daniel) Bracken and their children Miles and Laila; Jeremy (Lauren) Mandel and their daughter Maggie; Greg (Kori) Mandel and their daughters Avery and Eliana; Eli (Amberleigh) Mandel and their daughter Ezra; and Caroline Rothschild.

Rothschild, the 2022 JFGD Pacesetter Division King Solomon Society chair, and Levy have lots in store, but it may be tough to top their weekly Facebook “Shabbos Show,” which ran for more than two years during the pandemic. The couple hosted local guests and gave cooking tips and Judaica trivia and information. It was an all-around refreshing experience that transformed weekday to week’s end.

Whatever is in Rothschild and Levy’s future, hands-on community work is a given. They are co-chairing the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas’ November 2023 Community Mission to Israel with an optional post-Mission visit to Greece. On Oct. 20, they hosted a first informational session; their dream is for 400 North Texans to fill an airplane bound for Ben-Gurion.

“We’re excited about celebrating Israel’s 75th year, touching down on the ground together,” said Levy, “breaking bread with one another, sharing in Jewish ritual with our arms around each other. We’ll come home stronger than ever.”

In February, Rothschild finalized the sale of his company to Careismatic Brands. Not ready to retire, for now, he remains the company’s president.

“For the first time in my life, I’m not driven by my business,” said Rothschild. “I look forward to experiencing the world around me, taking a deep dive into writing more opinions to the editor, playing more pickleball, improving my golf game, chanting more parashas and spending more time with family and friends.

“My career, our community and the life Debbi and I have built is a springboard of blessings,” he said, “blessings we’ll keep sharing wherever, however we can.”