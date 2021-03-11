Beatrice Klein Newborn

Beatrice “Bea” Josephson Klein Newborn passed away on March 6, 2021, at the age of 97. Bea was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City and Margate, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Jacob Josephson; her three siblings, Simon, Fred and Claire; her youngest son, Ronnie; and her two beloved husbands, Leonard Klein and Irv Newborn.

The iconic picture of her father lifting her in a ballerina pose inspired her childhood journey to performing on Steel Pier, Daddy Daves Dancing Review and the famed Our Gang Ensemble. Bea later became known to all as the “Dancing Queen.” Her high school years at ACHS were memorable as well. She was a cheerleader who was loved by many and to this day is remembered in that regard.

She maintained her love for performance by being actively involved and a participant in the annual production of the Center Follies. In addition, for over 25 years she was an active volunteer for the Miss America Pageant. Her warm and supportive personality was a natural fit for the Miss America contestants.

One of her greatest passions was her continuous involvement with the RNS Cancer and Heart Fund. As a co-founder, president and board member of this organization, she held a lifelong commitment to this charitable organization, which supports the Atlantic Care Regional Medical Centers. In addition, Bea also established and operated a successful market research business that provided national market research companies data necessary to report public opinion.

Her true passion was her family: her children Alan (Susan) Klein, Joel (Andrea) Klein, Ronnie (deceased), Steven (Annette) Newborn, Susan Newborn (deceased). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was a source of joy and happiness to them all. Bea was the beloved Mom-Mom! She was a true woman of valor who practiced and perfected the art of unconditional love, leaving a legacy of warmth, resilience and compassion to all of her family and friends.

Bea’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Tradition at Prestonwood in Dallas, who provided her with tremendous loving care. She was their “Queen Bea.”

Graveside services were held March 10 at Beth Kehillah Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The family requests contributions be made to the RNS Cancer and Heart Fund, 3 South Newport Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins’ Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City, www.Rothgoldsteins.com.