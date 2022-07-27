Being thankful for everything

Dear Families,

Summer is the time for camp and many of us have wonderful camp memories. I am truly blessed because I create new memories each summer as I continue being a camper all my life. Teaching Jewish values in a camp setting requires one thing — a great singing session. We have found that the lessons that our campers (and counselors) learn through singing stay with them forever. For the nine weeks of camp, I will introduce a new song each week in this column. If you want to know the tunes, just check out iTunes.

The rabbis tell us that we must say 100 blessings each day. How can we possibly have that many things to be thankful for? To begin with, we say a blessing each time we eat something and then we also have a blessing for each time we go to the bathroom. That takes care of quite a few but what more can we thank G-d for giving us? This song shares many of the wonders in the world that we take for granted. Why do we take things for granted? With your family, make a list of all the things you could be thankful for in a day.

Thank You G-d (Josh Zweiback & Ken Chasen)

Thank You G-d — for giving me this day

Thank You G-d — for the good You’ve brought my way

For my breath, for my life, for my soul that’s in Your care.

I thank You G-d for all the gifts You share.

Thank You G-d — for the mountains and the seas

Thank You G-d — for the birds and the trees.

For the grass, for the air, for the water and the ground

I thank You for the wonders all around.

There are so many miracles I take for granted every day.

But my eyes are open now, I see them all, so I’ve got to say…

Thank You G-d… Thank You G-d…

I thank You for the blessings that are mine.

Ba-ruch a-tah A-do-nai ha-tov shim-cha

Ul’cha na-eh l’ho-dot — ul’cha na-eh l’ho-dot.

For the mountains and the seas, for the birds and the trees

For my teachers, for my friends, for love that never ends

For my breath, for my life, for my soul that’s in Your care

I thank You G-d for all the gifts You share. (2)

Laura Seymour is Jewish Experiential Learning director and Camp director emeritus at the Aaron Family JCC.