Bess Gaines

Bess Rutlader Berman Gaines, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Houston. Bess was born on April 24, 1932, in Fort Worth to the late Sam and Anna Rutlader. She graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1949. She was born, raised and lived in Fort Worth, where she was a member of Beth-El Congregation until she moved to Houston to become a resident of The Medallion Assisted Living in 2016. Bess loved her large extended family and always remembered everyone’s birthday. Bess was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rose Lichtman; and her husband, David Gaines. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Rick) Berman and wife Cheri of Houston, and Layne Berman of Dallas; seven grandchildren, Brad Berman and wife Lauren of Kansas City, Jaime Berman, Adam Berman, Elisa Berman Spencer and husband Brian, all of Kansas City, Kenneth Berman and wife Lauren of Dallas, Blake Berman, Blair Berman Dressel and husband Tyler, all of Scottsdale, Arizona. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren. Her family all loved her and called her Grandma Bess. A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 18. at Greenwood Cemetery, Beth-El Section.