Beverly Epstein

Beverly Schecket Epstein, 89, of Dallas, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 3, 2020, in the presence of her loving family, due to complications of endometrial cancer.

Beverly was born in Detroit on Aug. 2, 1931, and married Herbert Epstein on Oct. 16, 1949. Bev and Herb lived in Detroit and Atlanta before settling with their family of four children in Dallas in 1965. They had been married for 66 years before Herb’s passing in 2015.

Beverly is survived by her children Linda Biderman of Austin, Janice Leventhal of Richardson, Bruce Epstein and Shari Caudron of Boulder, and Mark and Jane Epstein of Albuquerque; her wonderful grandchildren Andrea and Matt Silverman, Zach and Annie Biderman, Keith and Sivya Leventhal, Julie Leventhal and Eric Thiemann, Gavin Epstein and Jeremy Epstein; and her precious great-grandchildren Elliot and Hattie Leventhal, Alexa, Sammy and Casey Silverman and Davie Biderman. She is also survived by her sister Lois Asher of Atlanta.

A private graveside service was held on Dec. 4 at Sparkman-Hillcrest/Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rabbi David Stern officiating.

Donations can be made to Scottish Rite Hospital (https://scottishriteforchildren.org/).