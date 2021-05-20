Biden expects ‘significant de-escalation’ in hostilities, as relayed to Netanyahu

U.S. President Joe Biden. Credit: vasilis asvestas/Shutterstock.

The conversation between the U.S. president and the Israeli prime minister—the fourth in the past week—appears to reflect a growing concern in the White House over the conflict.

(May 19, 2021 / JNS) U.S. President Joe Biden conveyed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he expects a “significant de-escalation” in hostilities today.

According to a White House readout, the two leaders “had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States.”

The readout added that Biden told Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”

The conversation between Biden and Netanayahu—the fourth in the past week—reflects a growing concern in the White House over the conflict, which has entered its 10th day.

However, the White House did not elaborate on what steps would constitute such a move for Israel, and Netanyahu said earlier in the day that strikes on Hamas would “continue as long as necessary to restore calm to the citizens of Israel.”