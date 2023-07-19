Blessings for many things

By Laura Seymour

Dear Families,

Rabbi Meir, a second-century sage, expected us to recite 100 blessings every day. Imagine having 100 things to be thankful for each day! Below are many blessings that cover many different things in nature. Write these on a card (or put them in your phone — there is a blessings app for iPhone called “Kosher Me”) — be ready to say thank you.

On experiencing shooting stars, lighting, thunder, and storms:

Baruch atah, Adonai Eloheinu, Melech ha’olam, she’koho ug’vurato malei olam.

Blessed are You, Adonai our G-d, Ruler of the universe, whose power and might fill the entire world.

On seeing natural wonders — mountains, valleys, oceans, rivers and wilderness:

Baruch atah, Adonai Eloheinu, Melechha’olam, oseh ma’asei v’reishit.

Blessed are You, Adonai our G-d, Ruler of the universe, who makes the wonders of creation.

On seeing trees in blossom for the first time in a season:

Baruch atah, Adonai Eloheinu, Melech ha’olam, shelo hisar b’olam davar uvarah vo briyot tovot v’ilanot tovim l’hanot bahem b’nei adam.

Blessed are You, Adonai our G-d, Ruler of the universe, who has withheld nothing from the world and who has created beautiful creatures and beautiful trees for humans to enjoy.

On seeing rainbows:

Baruch atah, Adonai Eloheinu, Melech ha’olam, zocher habrit v’ne’eman bivrito v’kayam b’ma’amaro.

Blessed are You, Adonai our G-d, Ruler of the universe, who remember the covenant, is faithful to it and keeps G-d’s promise.

Over rain and over good news:

Baruch atah, Adonai Eloheinu, Melech ha’olam, hatov v’hameitiv.

Blessed are You, Adonai our G-d, Ruler of the universe, who is good and does goodness.

On seeing something magnificent:

Baruch atah, Adonai Eloheinu, Melech ha’olam, shekachah lo ba’olamo.

Blessed are You, Adonai our G-d, Ruler of the universe, who has things such as this in G-d’s world.

On smelling the fragrance of grasses or plants:

Baruch atah, Adonai Eloheinu, Melech ha’olam, borei isvei v’samim.

Blessed are You, Adonai our G-d, Ruler of the universe, who creates fragrant plants.

How many things were you able to notice and experience? What was it like to say a blessing on everything you experienced? Does saying blessings change the experience?

Laura Seymour is Jewish experiential learning director and camp director emeritus at the Aaron Family JCC.