B’nai B’rith Fort Worth continues Christmas tradition

Photo: Courtesy Jim Stanton

From left, Marvin Beleck, Stuart Isgur, Hal Ratner, Jim Stanton, Abe Lavi, Robert Chicotsky and Linda Lavi.

For 35 years the B’nai B’rith Isadore Garsek Lodge in Fort Worth has served meals to the homeless on Christmas Day in Fort Worth.

This year a contingent of B’nai B’rith members, joined by volunteers from the Christian community, served breakfast and lunch to 450 homeless at Beautiful Feet Ministries, a Christian organization that serves the poor and the needy in southeast Fort Worth. On Christmas Day the Jewish community takes over and serves a hot breakfast and a hot lunch.

“It is a great B’nai B’rith annual tradition,” said Alex Nason, president of the B’nai B’rith Lodge. “It brightens the day of homeless clients and provides the mission staff with the opportunity to spend Christmas Day at home with their family.”

—Submitted by

Jim Stanton