B’nai B’rith Lodge marks 150 years of service

A portrait of Rabbi Isadore Garsek is displayed during the lodge’s 110th anniversary celebration in 1986. The lodge was renamed in Garsek’s memory in 1985. (Courtesy Fort Worth Jewish Archives)

By Michael Sudhalter

When Fort Worth’s first B’nai B’rith lodge was organized in 1876, the Fort Worth Daily Democrat praised its mission of helping the poor and needy, visiting the sick and assisting widows and orphans.

Nearly 150 years later, the needs — and the ways lodge members respond to them — have changed. The impulse has not.

When first responders worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, lodge members prepared and delivered some 900 homemade meals. When Jews fled the war in Ukraine, they raised $65,000 to help the Jewish Agency assist them. After the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, they set out to raise $120,000 for a United Hatzalah ambulance and raised $133,000.

For generations of Fort Worth B’nai B’rith members, an idea about helping someone has had a way of becoming action.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, members of the B’nai B’rith Isadore Garsek Lodge will celebrate that tradition — and the generations of volunteers who sustained it — with a 150th anniversary dinner and dance at Mira Vista Country Club.

A tradition of service

The lodge traces its beginnings to Nov. 19, 1876, four months after the first railroad reached Fort Worth. B’nai B’rith leaders Isaac S. Van Ronkel, David Goslin and Emanuel Tillman traveled from Dallas to organize Lodge No. 269 and install its officers, according to research by Hollace Weiner, director of the Fort Worth Jewish Archives.

Twenty-two men became charter members at a time when Fort Worth’s Jewish population numbered fewer than 100 people from about a dozen families. The lodge was the ninth B’nai B’rith lodge established in Texas and Fort Worth’s first Jewish institution.

Service was part of its mission from the beginning. In 1879, when yellow fever struck cities across the South, the Fort Worth lodge sent $1,700 to B’nai B’rith’s regional headquarters to assist Jewish families.

The original lodge later disappeared, and a new Fort Worth lodge, No. 519, was organized in 1901. Two years later, as news of the Kishinev pogroms reached Fort Worth, members joined a protest rally and subsequently helped resettle Jewish immigrants arriving through New York’s Industrial Removal Office.

Members of Fort Worth’s B’nai B’rith lodge helped furnish a day room for members of the Women’s Army Corps at the Fort Worth Army Airfield during World War II. (Courtesy Fort Worth Jewish Archives)

The pattern continued. After World War I, membership climbed to 236 before falling to 25 during the Depression. During World War II, the lodge helped furnish a day room for members of the Women’s Army Corps at the Fort Worth Army Airfield. After the war, members collected clothing and medicine for Jewish survivors in Europe and helped Jewish war orphans find homes in Texas.

When the Trinity River flooded in 1949 and left hundreds of Fort Worth residents homeless, lodge members collected money and clothing for their neighbors. Two years later, they established a medicine fund at City-County Hospital and donated equipment to treat patients with polio.

B’nai B’rith’s reach in Fort Worth also expanded beyond the men’s lodge. AZA, its youth group for boys, was organized locally in 1932, followed by B’nai B’rith Girls in 1946. Generations of Fort Worth teenagers learned leadership while taking part in Jewish life and community service.

B’nai B’rith Women became another force in local service. Fort Worth’s Simcha chapter was organized in 1959 and grew to more than 300 members; Li’lah Tov, an evening chapter that appealed to working women and young mothers, followed in 1974.

In 1985, lodge historian Max Kaye made a discovery that changed the lodge’s understanding of its own history. While researching Fort Worth Jewish history for the Texas Sesquicentennial, he found old newspaper accounts documenting the original 1876 lodge. With the membership’s approval, Kaye successfully petitioned B’nai B’rith to restore the Fort Worth lodge’s original No. 269 designation.

That same year, the lodge took the name of Rabbi Isadore Garsek, Fort Worth’s longtime rabbi, who had recently died.

The men’s and women’s groups also turned one of their biggest ideas into something lasting. Together, with the late Burnis Cohen chairing the effort, they spearheaded development of a 60-unit, nonsectarian senior housing complex financed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ground was broken in 1988, and residents moved in during 1995.

A personal connection

The projects changed with the needs of the times, and the people carrying them out changed from generation to generation. But the pattern — identifying a need, gathering people and acting — endured.

Among those who carried that tradition forward was the late Harry Kahn, a former lodge president whom current President Alex Nason credits with refusing to let the organization die.

Kahn also was the person who brought Nason into it.

Nason had moved to Fort Worth in 1987 but did not join B’nai B’rith until 1994, when Kahn approached him at morning minyan and asked him to become a member.

Nason had first heard the name B’nai B’rith years earlier under very different circumstances.

On Nov. 19, 1980, the day Nason and his family left the Soviet Union, his father told him that if he ever needed help in his new country, he should seek out B’nai B’rith. His father, who was born in Romania in 1922 and attended a Jewish school there, knew of the organization even though Nason had never encountered it growing up in the Soviet Union.

Until this week, Nason had never connected that date with the history of the Fort Worth lodge: He left the Soviet Union exactly 104 years to the day after Lodge No. 269 was founded.

“It’s unreal,” Nason said when told of the coincidence by the TJP. “It’s very meaningful to me that my dad happened to tell me on that day.”

Jewish organizations helped Nason, his wife, Sophia, and their young son as they made their way through Europe and ultimately settled in the United States.

More than four decades later, that experience helped inspire another Garsek Lodge project.

When war forced Jews to flee Ukraine, Nason learned that the Jewish Agency was helping move them to safety while they awaited resettlement. He brought an idea to the lodge board: They should help.

“They helped us personally,” Nason said.

The resulting 2023 dinner drew nearly 300 people and raised $65,000 for the Jewish Agency. Nason said he later learned that the funds helped 54 people.

The United Hatzalah ambulance, underwritten by the Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith, is saving lives in Jerusalem.

(Courtesy B’nai B’rith Isadore Garsek Lodge)

The lodge responded again immediately after Oct. 7.

After seeing the destruction in Israel, Nason proposed raising enough money to sponsor a United Hatzalah ambulance. The goal was $120,000. The lodge ultimately raised $133,000, with support extending beyond the Jewish community.

Two non-Jewish neighbors of Nason contributed $5,000 each. Doxology Bible Church gave $10,000. The Fort Worth-sponsored United Hatzalah ambulance No. 104 was subsequently put into service in the Jerusalem area.

For Nason, those relationships are not incidental to the lodge’s mission. They are part of it.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, lodge members recognized Fort Worth firefighters, police officers, health care workers, MedStar personnel and 911 dispatchers, preparing and delivering some 900 homemade meals.

After one delivery to MedStar, Nason recalled, two young employees approached him and asked whether the group was Jewish. When he said yes, one told him he had never known Jewish people did things like that for the broader community.

“That was the key,” Nason said.

Growing again

Once a men’s organization, Garsek Lodge today includes both men and women. The same emphasis on participation and personal relationships is now fueling an unusual period of growth.

Last September, the lodge had 46 members. Nason challenged the board to reach 150 members by the 150th anniversary celebration.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, membership had reached 132.

Nason said the growth has come largely through personal outreach. Board members have contacted prospective members, explained what the lodge does and invited them to join. Current members are regularly asked to participate in projects so they feel part of the organization rather than simply having their names on a membership roll.

“We meet, we discuss, we have ideas and we implement those ideas,” Nason said.

Lodge leaders say Garsek is now among B’nai B’rith’s largest and most active lodges in the country, an unusual distinction at a time when many local lodges have disappeared. Nason, who serves as B’nai B’rith regional president for Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, said he has found few other active lodges in the region.

Evan R. Bernstein, the new CEO of B’nai B’rith International, will attend the anniversary celebration and remain in Fort Worth an extra day to meet with lodge leadership and learn more about the lodge’s work and why it’s been so successful.

The Fort Worth lodge continues a range of local programs, including partnering with Jewish Family Services to provide Thanksgiving lunch and a Passover meal for Jewish seniors, serving people experiencing homelessness during the Christmas holiday, supporting first responders and medical workers and awarding college scholarships to Jewish high school seniors.

It also presents its annual Jewish Person of the Year award, one of the Fort Worth Jewish community’s longstanding honors.

The Nov. 1 anniversary celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at Mira Vista Country Club and feature dinner, music and dancing with Goga and his band. Admission is $36, and attendance is limited to 160 people.

Longtime lodge member Jim Stanton, who is chairing the celebration, said the evening deliberately will not be a fundraiser and speeches will be kept to a minimum.

“What’s unique about B’nai B’rith is that it brings everyone together — we have members from every synagogue,” Stanton said. “We’re going to honor the volunteers who are there for us every year. They are active people who enjoy serving and doing good things. And we have a good time working together. This is a chance to celebrate and thank everybody.”

For Nason, that tradition of helping others is also deeply personal.

“I made it here because of people who helped,” he said. “And I’m in a position where I can help now, so that’s my goal.”

Sharon Wisch-Ray contributed to this report with additional history obtained from Hollace Weiner and the Fort Worth Jewish Archives.