Bobbi Brown to highlight JFS Woman to Woman

Photo: Rebecca Miller

Makeup artist, business mogul and empowerment advocate Bobbi Brown is the guest speaker at JFS’ 2024 Woman to Woman event on April 18, 2024.

By Deb Silverthorn

Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas’ 2024 Woman to Woman luncheon will feature guest speaker Bobbi Brown on the dais in conversation with WFAA’s Cynthia Izaguirre. The luncheon will raise money to support the agency. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the program and luncheon begin at noon on Thursday, April 18, at the Fairmont Dallas Hotel. The event, under the supervision of Dallas Kosher, is open to the public.

“The Woman to Woman luncheon not only brings us all together, but it helps us lift one another up in ways we can’t even realize,” said Cathy Barker, JFS’ president and CEO. “It is our largest single source of funds; $5 million has been raised through these 20 years. It keeps us helping so many. More than 16,500 clients have been assisted in the last year alone.”

Barker mentioned the luncheon’s founders and honorary chairs, the latter including Cathy Glick, Julie Liberman and Beverly Rossel; she cited, with gratitude, their initiation of JFS’ Diaper Shower drive. Nearly 14 years after Glick, Liberman and Rossel met while volunteering at a JFS event, the drive has collected and distributed more than 2 million diapers and wipes.

Photo: Courtesy Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas

Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas Woman to Woman event Sustaining Chair Linda Garner, Founding Chair Ethel Zale and JFS’ President and CEO Cathy Barker.

In 2004, Ethel Silvergold Zale organized the first Woman to Woman luncheon with nearly 100 women gathering at the home of Elaine Pearlman. Susan Dell was the guest speaker; $25,000 was raised to support JFS and the biannual event was born. More than 150 JFS programs are now available to the community.

“I have always been impressed by the work of Jewish Family Service. Each year it seems the need is greater and our impact is greater,” says Zale, delighted about this 20th anniversary event.

Susan Kramer, Bobbie Repp, Barbara Spigel, Fran Toubin and Sam Utay are leading the way for the 2024 event, with Zale returning as the event’s founding chair and Linda Garner as sustaining chair.

“My co-chairs and I are thrilled to follow in the footsteps of such remarkable leaders who recognized the power of women to make a difference in our community,” said Toubin. “We are grateful to them and to JFS’ unstoppable Cathy Barker, Chris Walters, Maya Lefkovits and Leah Guskin, whose tireless efforts have made our jobs easy and fun.”

The agency helped the Toubin family expand with the adoption of their younger daughter.

Photo: Courtesy Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas

More than 1,000 guests attended the 2022 Woman to Woman event, which featured actress Helen Hunt. On Thursday, April 18, 2024, the event welcomes makeup artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown to the Fairmont Dallas Hotel.

“We are so fortunate to have experienced ourselves how JFS changes lives,” said Toubin. “I am so honored to be a part of this iconic event which allows JFS to help thousands, regardless of their ability to pay.”

“I’m always excited to celebrate the power and influence of women. Every time I attend Woman to Woman I walk away feeling empowered, humbled and thrilled,” said Liberman, JFS’ immediate past chair. She added that after she saw a postcard for the 2010 Woman to Woman event featuring Diane Von Furstenberg, she first became involved with the organization.

Brown has been influential as a makeup artist, business mogul and empowerment advocate. She will share her rise to success, which includes the wellness line Evolution_18, The George Hotel, 18 Label studios, Jones Road Beauty and @justbobbidotcom.

As a legendary beauty industry titan and best-selling author, Brown, then a professional makeup artist, first introduced “no makeup, makeup” lipsticks, which evolved into her first beauty empire Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Within four years of its launch, the company was acquired by The Estee Lauder Companies; Brown continued to serve as its chief creative officer until parting ways in 2016.

Photo: Courtesy Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas

Woman to Woman 24 event co-chairs, from left, Sam Utay, Susan Kramer, Bobbie Repp, Barbara Spigel and Fran Toubin.

The host of numerous podcasts and a contributor to many beauty and health-related publications, Brown is also the beauty and lifestyle editor of radio’s Elvis Duran and The Morning Show and has long appeared on The Today Show.

“I’ve been fortunate to build two beauty brands that have really struck a chord with consumers,” she said.

Brown is married to Steven Plofker, her partner in life and business; the couple share three sons and one granddaughter. She has dedicated her time and talents to her community and founded Reaching Montclair, which supports children and families in need in her hometown of Montclair, New Jersey.

From the start of her career, Brown’s philosophy has been “The secret to beauty is simple: Be who you are.” From its inception, JFS’ goal has also been direct: to serve all in need with an open door.

Tickets, priced at $250/person with sponsorships available, are now available at tinyurl.com/JFS-Woman-to-Woman-24 or by calling 214-429-0235.