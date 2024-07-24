Body of kibbutz defense member Oren Goldin, 33, returned to Israel

Oren Goldin. Photo: Courtesy of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum

JNS Staff Report

July 24, 2024

The body of Israeli Oren Goldin, 33, has been recovered from the Gaza Strip in a military operation by the Israel Defense Forces, according to Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in the northwestern Negev Desert.

Goldin, a mechanic and member of the kibbutz’s civilian defense team, was killed on the morning of Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated the southern Israeli border and killed 1,200 people, wounded thousands and took as many as 250 others captive.

Originally declared a hostage, his family was informed late last week that he was killed that morning and his body brought to Gaza.

In a statement, the kibbutz said: “Tonight, we were informed of the rescue operation of the late Oren Goldin, a member of the kibbutz’s emergency squad, who fell on Oct. 7. Oren was the first to leave that damn morning, even before we knew how serious the danger lurking outside. In November, about a month and a half in which we were hoping for a sign of life, we were informed that Oren was killed on 7/10, and his body was being held captive.

“For almost 10 months, we read and wished for the day when his body would be brought to Israel and we would be able to bury him in the home he loved so much, Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.”

He is survived by his wife, Oshrit Masala, and their 2-year-old twins, Aviv and Ilay; his parents, Adi and Yair; and his siblings, Rani and Shai.