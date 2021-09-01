Braised Short Ribs with Honey and Thyme

Photo: Ronnie Fein

Braised Short Ribs

By Ronnie Fein

(JTA) — Some people think of short ribs as rustic fare. But they are an ideal choice for the High Holidays — and not just because of the honey representing a sweet New Year.

Serve them with a thick and glossy gravy: They look impressive and substantial, in keeping with our hopeful and festive feelings.

And there’s a bonus: Short ribs taste even better a day or so after cooking, so you can make them ahead, skim the fat and just reheat. The addition of honey in this recipe adds just a hint of sweetness to the dish, a good balance to the spicy chili sauce and tangy balsamic vinegar.

I serve these on cooked egg noodles, but mashed potatoes would be welcome, too.

Ingredients:

4-5 pounds boneless short ribs

All-purpose flour

6 tablespoons vegetable oil, approximately

2 large onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1½ cups red wine

1½ cups stock or water

1 cup bottled chili sauce

¼ cup honey

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions: