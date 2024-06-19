Bringing peace to the world

By Laura Seymour

Dear Families,

Summer is the time for camp and many of us have wonderful camp memories. I am truly blessed because I create new memories each summer as I continue being a camper all my life. Teaching Jewish values in a camp setting requires one thing: a great singing session. We have found that the lessons that our campers (and counselors) learn through singing stay with them forever. For the nine weeks of camp, I will introduce a new song each week in this column. If you want to know the tunes, just check out iTunes.

This song by Rick Recht sends a very important message of tikkun olam, repairing the world. The chorus talks about “shalom — peace.” What can each of us do to bring peace to this world? The words of the song give us things each of us can do. Talk with your family about what each person can do to bring peace to the world. We hope the words of this song will help us all to reach out to others — the first step to peace is understanding.

Shalom B’Olam (Rick Recht)

People come in different colors — people think in different ways.

When we love the difference in one another

Together we can make the world a better place.

CHORUS: Shalom, shalom baolam, shalom l’hagshim tikkun olan

Shalom, shalom baolam, shalom, shalom shalom baolam

Shalom, shalom baolam, shalom l’hagshim tikkun olam (2)

When we listen to each other — when we try to understand

When we respect the thoughts of everyone we meet

Only then can we expect true peace throughout our land. CHORUS

BRIDGE: Together we are strong when we say what we believe

We can make the future a brighter place for you and me. CHORUS

“The NaNa Song” by e18hteen (Dan Nichols and Ron Klotz) is full of rhythm and a blessing thanking G-d for giving us the opportunity to fix the world. Why should we be thankful for a challenging task?

L’takein (the na na song)

Na na na na na na — Na na na na na na na na na.

Na na na na na na— Na na na na na na na na na.

Baruch Atah Adonai, Eloheinu Melech haolam. (2)

Shenatan lanu hisdamnut l’takein et haolam.

Blessed are You, Eternal G-d, Ruler of the universe,

For giving us the opportunity to mend the world.

Laura Seymour is Jewish experiential learning director and camp director emeritus at the Aaron Family JCC.