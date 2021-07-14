BubbieCare matches caregivers with families

Photo: Courtesy Lawrence Maze

The Maze family: (clockwise from front) Nevo Maze, Arlene and Lawrence Maze, Michael Maze, Gregory Maze and Mara Berman, Carmi and Yogev Maze. Mara, Michael, Yogev, Nevo and Carmi live in Tel Aviv and the family reunited in Israel in May 2021.

By Deb Silverthorn

The mitzvah of honoring one’s mother and father is one that Lawrence Maze has taken seriously all his professional life. Through his BubbieCare company, Maze and his team provide myriad support options for seniors in need.

He has operated BubbieCare for seven years in Austin and is now serving families in Dallas and Houston.

“We are the bridge that connects amazing caregivers with families that need help,” said Maze, “and we are so excited to extend our bridge to Dallas. With friends and family in the Metroplex, we want our hands to be caring for those of your loved ones.”

Maze partners with Bryan Oden and Chris Spurgeon. Together they have made their health care support model work to allow families more control over who their actual caregiver might be, as well as providing a greater wage to those caregivers.

Each caregiver passes a thorough vetting process, comprehensive background check and ongoing evaluations. Once approved by the BubbieCare team, the caregiver’s resume and information is uploaded to their network in the form of a profile the caregiver creates. As prospective clients make contact, they receive access to a portal with the details of all caregivers who meet their individual requirements.

“We get to know our caregivers extremely well and our clients too. We literally connect the dots and only make the introductions for those we believe will be successful,” said Maze. “We are able to support clients with everything from bathing and cooking to tube feedings, injections and more. We have yet to come across a service we haven’t been able to offer through one of our wonderful caregivers.”

Tracy Graivier Bell of Dallas learned about the service through her family even before she knew Maze’s help would be needed. Then, in May when her mother, Pauline Graivier, suffered a fall, Bell reached out to BubbieCare. Over the past two months, Bell said, she’s been grateful for the care.

Pauline Graivier (right) and her BubbieCare caregiver Hannah Roberson

“Once we spoke, and shared the kind of help we needed, we looked through the BubbieCare portal and it was wonderful. We saw photos, resumes, histories and then Mom and I called and interviewed the caregivers ourselves,” said Bell. “Having the ‘say-so’ as to who the actual person was that would be here, rather than just whoever was available, was fantastic. We’ve had two women splitting shifts — one three days a week, the other four — and it’s made all the difference in Mom’s recovery.”

BubbieCare’s services include long- and short-term care, hospice support, rehabilitative services and general care. Caregivers are available to families of varying needs and financial levels.

Under BubbieCare’s Family Directed Care Plan, clients hire caregivers directly, and the company covers automated payroll, tax management and employment records.

Maze has been married to Arlene, his Texas A&M sweetheart, since 1978. They are the parents of Michael, who lives in Israel with his wife Mara Berman and their children Carmi, Nevo and Yogev; and Gregory, who lives in Austin and is chef at Merry Monarch Creamery.

Outside the office, Maze’s heart for helping is evidenced through his leadership on the boards of Congregation Agudas Achim, B’nai B’rith Hill City Lodge, Jewish Federation of Greater Austin and Shalom Austin Jewish Family Service over many decades.

“We started BubbieCare, named for our beloved and spirited Bubbie Miriam Feigenbaum of blessed memory, after experiencing a difficult time with a family member who’d had a stroke,” said Maze. “Every one of our families is family, and the respect and honor with which we care for our own extends far and wide.”

For more information, visit bubbiecare.com.