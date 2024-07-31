Campers2Gether brings in 19 Zikim teens

Photos: Igor Alterman

Igor Alterman, Dallas Federation president and CEO (center), is joined by 19 Israeli teens from Kibbutz Zikim as well as Greene Family Camp staff as part of the Campers2Gether program held at the URJ camp in Bruceville in July 2024.

By Michael Sudhalter

On July 16, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas President and CEO Igor Alterman had an opportunity to see an inspiring and emotional initiative come to fruition.

Alterman made the 112-mile southbound drive on Interstate 35 to tiny Bruceville — home of the URJ Greene Family Camp — which welcomed 19 teenagers from Kibbutz Zikim in southern Israel. Zikim was one of the many Israeli communities attacked on Oct. 7.

The teenagers were part of a two-week GFC program in July called Campers2Gether, in which they attended the camp for free thanks to the generosity of the Jewish Agency of Israel and four Jewish Federations in Texas (Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston). That quartet of Texas Federations combined to raise $92,000 toward the program. Greene was one of just two Union for Reform Judaism camps in the United States to host a Campers2Gether program.

Igor Alterman, Dallas Federation president and CEO, visits with one of the counselors who accompanied teens from Kibbutz Zikim to URJ Greene Family Camp in Bruceville for a two-week program called Campers2Gether, July 16, 2024.

“This is just the proof of the importance of our work,” Alterman said. “It speaks volumes of the mission of the Federation and the work that we do. It’s the practical implication of the dollars at work. It’s incredibly touching and fulfills you professionally and personally.”

Nineteen Zikim civilians and eight Israeli soldiers were killed by a Hamas amphibious attack on both an Israel Defense Forces base and the kibbutz, which is located just north of the Israel/Gaza border. Dozens were wounded in the attack.

The Zikim teenagers, like their fellow kibbutz members, were greatly affected by the attack and its aftermath, in which they spent most of the following months displaced from their homes.

The Dallas Federation has an existing partnership with the Western Galilee, so the decision to support Zikim seemed like a natural choice.

“Dallas took ownership of this program in many ways — this is part of the larger picture of our work with the Jewish Agency,” Alterman said.

The 25 campers arrived at the camp on July 10 to cheers and exhilaration from Greene campers and staff.

Teens from Kibbutz Zikim sing and dance with fellow campers at Greene Family Camp as part of the Campers2Gether program sponsnored by the Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio Jewish Federations in July 2024.

“The campers and staff lined up, formed a tunnel with their arms and welcomed them to camp,” Greene Family Camp Director Rabbi Erin Mason said. “It was really emotional to see these campers get off the bus and just be (kids) again. For everybody standing and watching, it was a really powerful moment.”

Rabbi Daniel Septimus is the CEO of Shalom Austin, the capital city’s combination of its Federation, Jewish Community Center and Jewish Family Services. He was on hand when the campers arrived.

“There were tears of joy as they were coming off the bus,” Septimus said. “Seeing their ruach, their spirit — we saw that they had a lot of energy. You can tell this is a big relief for them to be here and a very exciting opportunity.”

Mason said the Campers2Gether program provided three counselors and two mental health professionals. Greene already had two Israelis on staff working directly with the group — the unit director (Erez Margalit) and the assistant unit director (Eli Cohen).

The Campers2Gether participants were fully immersed in the camp, but at night, they were able to spend time among themselves and speak in Hebrew to each other.

“I wanted them to get them to know the magic of camp — two weeks of relaxation,” Margalit said. “They had a challenging year. They were displaced and living in hotels. At camp, they could sit in a circle and go through an activity. They didn’t have a chance to do that in the past year. Like all of their fellow campers, they are away from their phones. None of them came to us and said ‘I’ve got to call home.’”

The assignment was especially personal for Margalit, a 49-year-old IDF veteran and father of three who’s in his fifth summer working at Greene.

He grew up in northern Israel but moved to Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, just east of Gaza, about a decade ago. The community was also attacked on Oct. 7, with eight Israelis killed and seven taken hostage. All of the hostages from Nir Yitzhak have been released or rescued, said Margalit.

Margalit and his wife, Aya, were living in Dallas on Oct. 7 and immediately had survivor’s guilt. In the days immediately afterward, Margalit considered reenlisting in the IDF but ultimately decided against it.

“I know there’s a reason why we’re here in Texas,” Margalit said. “I can say God intended for us to be here at this point. The fact that we were in Texas changed or saved our lives. (We’re here) to tell our story and to give the story a face for people to connect. I still believe moving to Nir Yitzhak was the best decision I ever made.”

Cohen, a 21-year-old aspiring architect, was home in the Tel Aviv suburbs on Oct. 7 when he began receiving some chilling text messages from friends.

“It was crazy,” Cohen said. “I was talking to my girlfriend on FaceTime. She heard the first siren. I had friends at the Nova Music Festival. My friends started to text me all of the goodbye texts. Friends at the military bases and (Nova) were texting ‘I love you and I’m really happy you were my friend, but probably, I’m not going to get out of here.’”

All of Cohen’s friends survived Oct. 7, but some have died in the war that has followed.

Cohen served in the IDF but a broken knee and a bout with cancer in his eye (he’s now cancer-free) forced him to retire early from the military.

“It affected my mental state because I couldn’t do the stuff I was used to doing,” Cohen said. “I was looking for a place where I could contribute to the Jewish community around the world. This camp was really the switch point in my life. I had the thought that I could come to the camp, advocate for Israel, share my story and my friends’ stories. That would be my share.”

Before he arrived in Texas for the summer, Cohen was driving a truck in Israel, transporting donations and packages to families that had been injured and/or evacuated.