Candy Evans explains use of word ‘cabal’ in League of Women Voters query

By Sharon Wisch-Ray

On Friday, Candy Evans who is challenging incumbent Jaynie Schultz for Dallas City Council 11 clarified one of her responses to a League of Women Voters questionnaire.

A question about timing of elections asked “Would you support moving the city’s election from May to November of odd-numbered years? Why or Why not?”

In her response, Evans said, “I would. One, it would be less costly and two, I believe more citizens would vote. Our voter turn-out is abysmal in Dallas, which is one reason why we have such poor leaders. It’s also why the same ‘cabal’ seems to be revolving in office, the ‘boomerangs’ who always come back. Voter turnout in our district is about 7 to 10% at best. More vigorous participation would yield better leaders and a better run city. VOTE!?

The use of the word “cabal” is what piqued the interest of some members of the Jewish community, who are supporters of Schultz and they began an email campaign Friday to “throw sunlight” on the issue.

The word “cabal” is on the Anti-Defamation League’s glossary of extremist terms (https://extremismterms.adl.org/glossary/cabal). The ADL website says “The Cabal, in the parlance of the QAnon conspiracy, is the shadowy group of overlords who allegedly control the world. Many believe that Jewish billionaire George Soros is a member or leader of the cabal.”

Evans emphatically denied that she had any antisemitic intent in her use of the word.

“I used the word cabal and I had no idea that it is considered antisemitic. I had no idea because I don’t subscribe to any of the Qanon stuff, so I had no idea.”

Evans said that since it has been brought to her attention, she learned of the antisemitic interpretation of it.

“I used a very poor choice of words… And I’m going to definitely not use that word again. I don’t like to say anything that is offensive to anyone. But to say I am antisemitic is a complete lie.”

Evans pointed out that one of her grandmothers was Jewish and that her daughter-in-law is also Jewish.

“My grandchildren are being raised Jewish, so how in the world can you say that,” she asked.

Evans emphasized that she regrets using the term and that it was a mistake.

“I apologize for it. And, I take responsibility for it. It won’t happen again,” she said.

Schultz chairs the Dallas City Council’s Workforce, Education and Equity Committee. Through the work of her committee, along with the Mayor’s Anti-Hate Advisory Council, this week Dallas adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism. The resolution went into effect immediately.

“In this world of misinformation and hate speech, it is important to accept authentic apologies from people who acknowledge their lack of information,” Schultz said.

Evans and Schultz will face off Saturday, May 6. Early voting is already underway.