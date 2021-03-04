Carol Bomash

PLANO – Carol Ellen Bomash died peacefully Wednesday morning, Feb. 24, 2021, following a long illness. She was 73.

Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, Carol was the daughter of Carl Lee and Janice Bluma Rosen Bomash. She graduated from Arizona State University and was an elementary school teacher in Atlanta, Georgia, for several years before moving to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Carol had a long and varied career in retail. She enjoyed travel in Europe and throughout the United States and loved being with her nieces and nephews. She had a lifelong love of dogs.

Special thanks go to Dr. Mark Fleschler, Dr. Jaya Juturi, Theresa, Ryan, Alex, Cameron and the staff at Magnolia Manor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Rae Bomash.

In addition to her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Larry Glazer, Carol is survived by her nieces, Tracy Essayan and her husband, Martin, and Courtney Glazer; her nephew, Bill Glazer and his wife, Rose Marie; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

Following a private service at the grave on Feb. 28, she was laid to rest with her parents in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth.

Carol’s care and services were entrusted to E. C. “Trey” Harper III and Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations.