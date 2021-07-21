The world’s light is shining a little dimmer with the sudden passing of Cary Robinson on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home in Houston with his beloved dogs L.E. and Medina by his side.

Cary was born in Houston on Sept. 22, 1960, to Sonnie Schepps and Jerry Robinson.

After growing up in Houston, Cary graduated from Tulane University, returned to Houston and, together with his brother Ross by his side daily, built a successful business, Robinson Pipe and Supply. Years later, he felt enormous pride when his son Jake joined the family business. Cary devoted much of his energy to being involved in the business but always had time for his other passions. These included a long stint as a BBYO advisor for Loeb AZA, which he continued to serve as mentor to many boys for years after his own sons’ participation as members. He loved spending time with these youth even outside of chapter activities. He was often referred to as a “second dad” to others; Seth and Jake were lucky to call him their own, as he was their “number one fun, active dad.” Cary’s passions extended to printmaking, photography, vegetable gardening, baking and writing. He published four books, all devoted to dogs and children, written in his witty, humorous Texas style. He drew inspiration for his publications at his favorite spot on the Medina River, with a cigar and whiskey in hand, looking out at a vision of his books’ namesake dog, Dudley, etched in the rock formation on the hill. The area of Medina, Texas, was a second home to Cary and held a special place in his heart of treasured times at Echo Hill Ranch as a camper, counselor, parent and volunteer. Cary was widely known as “Used Dog Salesman of the Year,” a well-deserved title earned as he photographed shelter dogs at BARC, showing their best side in hopes they would find their forever homes, a task that helped place hundreds of dogs into loving adoptive families.

Cary was the consummate mensch, not only to his family and friends through his supporting love, but also through his philanthropic efforts throughout the community. His name Cary describes him best — he was a caretaker with an overflowing heart of gold.

Most of all, Cary’s favorite role of late was as “Pops Racer” to baby “Liberty.” She was the light of his life, and the times they spent together filled him with the greatest of joy. Cary left this world feeling blessed to have spent the morning volunteering with his furry friends, and the evening enthralled by Libby. This brings comfort to all who loved him and will miss him dearly.

Cary was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents Manet and A.I. Schepps and Rose and Ben Robinson; his older brother Dale Robinson; and his youngest brother Gerald Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Karen Goldberg Robinson; his sons and their spouses Seth and Rachel Silton-Robinson and Jake Robinson and Marlene Montelongo; the most recent light of his life, his cherished granddaughter and best friend Libby Hannah Robinson; his younger brother Ross Robinson and sister-in-law Laurie Segal Robinson; his sister Robin Robinson, as well as his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close extended family and friends.

Graveside funeral services were held on July 19 at Allen Parkway Cemetery with Rabbi Brian Strauss of Congregation Beth Yeshurun officiating.