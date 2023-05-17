CAT’s Weinberg Family Golf Classic, June 5

Photo: Deb Silverthorn

Hole in one supporting Anshai’s youth

By Deb Silverthorn

Congregation Anshai Torah’s 5th Annual Weinberg Family Golf Classic begins at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, at The Lakes at Castle Hills. The public is invited to join in the event, with golf clubs swinging at 9 a.m. The tournament benefits CAT’s youth education, programming and camp scholarships.

“This is always a great day, a great event and a chance for players of all levels, from everywhere in the community, to come together,” said Jeff Arbesman, who is co-chairing the event with Jennifer Redman.

He added, “I love Anshai and heading this program lets me share my passion for golf and my passion for our shul and the kids who are our future. Really, that’s what it’s all about.”

Over the years, more than $40,000 has been raised to benefit CAT’s Youth Scholarship Program, which helps its children attend Jewish summer camps, leadership development programs, Israel experiences, Gap Year programs and the March of the Living tour.

The event features a “hole in one” contest, a raffle, lunch and an awards ceremony following the tournament.

“The Classic is our passion project to support the children of Anshai. There’s no better place to put money or effort,” said Redman. “We have wonderful teams and sponsors and hope still for more. Bringing friends from work, neighbors or family and sponsoring a hole or contest is a fantastic opportunity to promote business. In this time of antisemitism, we’re thrilled to have an event that is shared by Jews and those who are not, by people from all over the community for common good.”

Players can register as a team or individually, and will play the 18 holes two groups at a time, with four players in each group. In addition to the lunch (kosher supervision provided by Anshai Torah), snacks and drinks will be provided throughout the course.

Players, experienced and less so, will hit The Lakes at Castle Hills course. Howard Eisenberg, who will pull his clubs down from the attic, and Richard Berry, a returning player who often relishes his time on the course, agree it’s going to be a splendid day.

Eisenberg, co-president of CAT’s Men’s Club, which hosts the Weinberg Golf Classic, is allowing CAT’s team to add him to a foursome. “It’s come as you are, a chance to be together and we’re hoping for a full house,” he said.

“The Classic is always terrific, there’s something for everybody and I’m looking forward to it. Ability is relative. We’re all out there to enjoy ourselves and raise some money for the kids,” said Berry, playing with his son Adam, Harry Kranz and Hugh Robinson. “It’s fun and it can be competitive, but most of all it’s a good, fun time.”

For more information, to register to participate, sponsor or volunteer, visit anshaitorah.org/weinberg-golf-classic.