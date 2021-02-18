Community support continues for those affected by winter storm

On Wednesday, Feb, 17, 2021, Kosher Palate employees including, from left, Jesse Shamka, Moe Krause and Devin Carraway, prepared 1,000 meals for distribution at four locations in the area. Kosher Palate will continue to provide meals today (Feb. 18), tomorrow and for Shabbat and possibly Sunday.

Updated at 1 p.m. Friday, to reflect new times and locations for kosher meal distribution.

TJP Staff

With many still without power and water, the area Jewish community continues to step up to support one another. As begun earlier in the week and detailed in earlier articles, food distribution continues as well as places to warm up and charge equipment

Hot Meal Distribution

Boxed kosher meals for Shabbat will be distributed from 3-4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19 at two locations:

•Congregation Shaare Tefilla (6131 Churchill Way)

•Kosher Palate (7989 Belt Line Road, Ste. 154)

After distributing 1,000 meals Wednesday, with a few leftovers Kosher Palate will continued it’s free hot meal distribution Thursday, Feb. 18.

Kosher meals will be distributed today from 4-6 p.m. at the following locations:

After establishing a GoFundMe page for the effort, Kosher Palate has raised more than $22,450 to date. About half of the funds have come from the Houston area, after Kosher Palate spearheaded an effort to serve hot kosher meals there following Hurricane Harvey. The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation have partnered with Kosher Palate to help underwrite Wednesday’s and Thursday’s meals. Some money from Kosher Palate’s GoFundMe page may be shared to help other Jewish communities in Texas as appropriate.

Chabad of Frisco (text 214-274-0752), Chabad of Plano/Collin County (text 214-403-1362) and Congregation Shaare Tefilla have opened their doors as a place to warm-up or work for anyone in need.

DHLFA Emergency Loans

Dallas Hebrew Free Loan Association has $500 loans available for those experiencing emergencies due to the winter weather. In addition, $7,500 general loans are available for those who will need significant home repairs from winter storm damage. For more information, email dhlfa@jfsdallas.org.

Power Up/Warm-Up

Chabad of Frisco, Chabad of Plano/Collin County (text 214-403-1362) and Congregation Shaare Tefilla have opened their doors as a place to warm-up, work or charge equipment for anyone in need during the day.

Winter Storm Relief Fund at Shearith

Congregation Shearith Israel has started a Winter Storm Relief Fund Winter Storm Relief Fund to help struggling people in the local Jewish and Dallas community through Jewish Family Service and the North Texas Food Bank. “As we prepare for Purim, one week from tonight, and work to fulfill the Purim obligation of giving matanot l’evyonim, ‘gifts to the poor,’ we were overwhelmed with the outpouring of generosity yesterday from our Shearith members. Every dollar donated will be divided evenly between these two organizations,” said Rabbi Ari Sunshine. The campaign runs through Erev Purim, Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. Click here to donate online. To donate by phone, please contact Cindy Embrey in Accounting at 214-939-7323.

Need a Warm Place to Stay?

If anyone needs assistance with housing or other basic necessities, please feel free to contact Rabbi Bentzi Epstein of DATA at 214-724-3282.