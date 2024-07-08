Condition of US citizen wounded in Hezbollah attack deteriorates

Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. Photo: Courtesy Galilee Medical Center

The American reportedly worked for a company that sold or donated equipment to IDF reservists and had come to the border without permission.

JNS Staff Report

July 8, 2024

The condition of the American citizen who was seriously wounded by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon has worsened, Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya said on Sunday night.

“The 31-year-old wounded man who was brought [to the hospital] from the Zar’it area in serious condition with shrapnel injuries to his upper body was hospitalized in the general intensive care unit, where he was sedated and intubated,” the hospital said around 9 p.m.

“As his condition worsened, the wounded man was admitted to the operating room this evening,” added the statement.

The U.S. national was wounded on Sunday afternoon when a Hezbollah missile scored a direct hit near Moshav Zar’it in the Upper Galilee. Two other victims, including an Israel Defense Forces soldier, were lightly hurt and were admitted to Galilee Medical Center’s surgical department.

The American visitor worked for a company that sold or donated equipment to IDF reservists and had come to the border without permission to instruct troops on how to use drones, Ynet reported. The military was said to be investigating the incident.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement on Sunday that “two anti-tank missiles were detected that crossed [from] the territory of Lebanon into the Zar’it area. As a result of the launches, an IDF soldier was lightly injured and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.”

A spokesperson for the American embassy in Jerusalem told JNS on Sunday that it “received information regarding the injury of a private U.S. citizen.

“We are gathering additional information and can confirm the individual does not work for the U.S. government. However, due to privacy concerns, we have nothing more to share,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, a State Department spokesperson told Ynet that the embassy was providing assistance to the citizen and his family.

The State Department reminded U.S. citizens of “the ongoing need for caution and increased awareness of personal security” in Israel, Judea and Samaria, “as security incidents often occur without warning.

“The security environment remains complex and may change rapidly depending on the political situation and recent events. Please act in accordance with the latest security instructions published by the Embassy,” the statement from Washington added.

Hezbollah has attacked Israel’s north nearly every day since Oct. 8, firing thousands of UAVs, rockets and anti-tank missiles at Israeli towns, killing more than 20 people and causing widespread damage.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has vowed to continue the attacks until a “complete and permanent ceasefire” is reached in the Gaza Strip.