Congregation Beth Israel hires Rabbi Cantor Judy Greenfeld

Rabbi Cantor Judy Greenfeld

By Michael Sudhalter

Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville made history in July when it hired Judy Greenfeld as its senior rabbi/cantor.

Greenfeld is the congregation’s first clergy leader to be ordained in both positions. She officially joined CBI on July 18, the congregation’s 26th anniversary. Greenfeld is also CBI’s first female rabbi.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to join Congregation Beth Israel of Colleyville,” Greenfeld said. “This opportunity to serve such an open and vibrant community feels like a homecoming. My immediate focus is on building deep connections with the congregation; being a stable force for new and past members and families; and building and sustaining a modern Jewish community for the future.”

Greenfeld succeeds Rabbi Robert Jacobs, who served CBI for a year on an interim basis. She is the first permanent clergy at the congregation since Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker accepted a pulpit in North Carolina in 2022.

CBI President Laurie Fross was impressed after seeing Greenfeld’s talents in leading her first service on July 19.

“It was inspirational and exhilarating — I couldn’t stop smiling,” Fross said. “She has an amazingly beautiful voice. We couldn’t be more proud to have her. We are hopeful that she will grow our community.”

CBI Past President Howard Rosenthal chaired the search committee and was pleased with the result.

“She brings tremendous energy, which adds endless value to Congregation Beth Israel,” Rosenthal said.

Greenfeld may be new to CBI, but not to the Jewish community in Tarrant County.

An Ohio native, Greenfeld previously served as the rabbi/cantor of Nachshon Minyan in Southern California. Her partner, Paul Dorman, accepted the cantor position at Congregation Ahavath Sholom in Fort Worth last summer.

Greenfeld began regularly visiting Fort Worth and hosting programs at CAS that highlighted spiritual wellness. The programs were open to both CAS members and non-members.

Greenfeld plans to continue those programs for the entire Jewish community in Tarrant County.

“I believe spiritually based Jewish practices enrich our Jewish lives,” Greenfeld said. “I plan to offer programs at CBI, exploring topics of Jewish time through the ancient calendar. I plan to share the teachings of my two books — “Minding The Temple of The Soul” and “Entering The Temple of Dreams” — as a way of bookending the day with traditional prayers. I am confident that my God-given ability to build personal connections with people of all backgrounds, combined with my expertise and love for Torah, Jewish texts, liturgy, music and teaching, will be invaluable in serving Congregation Beth Israel.”

Greenfeld and Dorman recently relocated to Tarrant County.

“This past month has been an exciting season of change and renewal as I moved from Los Angeles to Texas,” Greenfeld said. “I’m eager to embrace this new chapter, building new relationships and contributing to the vibrant Jewish life here.”

Greenfeld already has big plans for the upcoming year at CBI.

“Communally, we are collaborating and planning to begin the year with a fantastic new kind of Selichot experience that will take place on Sept. 28,” Greenfeld said. “On this night, we are using challah making to mimic the concept of strands braided together to make a holy bread. We are weaving the different strands of Jewish observance and setting a tone of unity. I envision a year filled with innovative programming that embraces our communities and commonalities rather than our differences.”

Greenfeld said she plans to continue Cytron-Walker’s commitment to interfaith relationships in the Colleyville area. The strength of those relationships were placed in the national spotlight on Jan. 15, 2022, when a man held Cytron-Walker and three CBI congregants hostage inside the synagogue for 12 hours.

“Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker was a beloved leader and I am honored to follow in his footsteps,” Greenfeld said. “Interfaith dialogue is essential for fostering understanding, cooperation and well-being in our community. Creating shared experiences, building relationships with local religious leaders and respecting and learning about each other is the only positive way through these troubled times.”