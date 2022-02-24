Congregation Beth Torah hosts World Wide Wrap

The annual World Wide Wrap was hosted this year at Congregation Beth Torah on Feb. 13. Men, women and children attended from the three conservative Dallas-area synagogues. The 21st annual World Wide Wrap event was held simultaneously with men’s clubs affiliated with the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs (FJMC) from around the world. Along with members from the three Conservative synagogues, there were also guests from Hillels of North Texas, Tiferet Israel and Chabad. After the morning prayer services, participants enjoyed a breakfast hosted by Beth Torah Men’s Club and hands-on tasting and education from Alex Elrod, Single Barrel & Brand Education manager at Balcones Distillery. Event co-chairs from Beth Torah were Brian Rubenstein and Joe Liken.

Eric Berman and Philip Gerstenfeld Andrew Silver, Eric Berman and Matt Kurtzman John Gannett and Jeff Markowitz Andy Farkus, Farzin Bakhshian, Alan Hoffman Lynda Markowitz, Sylvia Schepps, Jeff Markowitz Naomi Drazin with grandfather Alex Rubenstein Barry Slotnick Stuart Rosenfeld Rabbi Elana Zelony of Congregation Beth Torah shared her story of first putting on tefillin. Brian Rubenstein and Alex Rubenstein, one of several multi-generational attendee groups Avi Mitzner, Rabbi Elana Zelony, Rabbi Matt Rutta and Rabbi Stefan Weinberg from Shearith Israel, Beth Torah, Hillels of North Texas and Anshai Torah Alex Elrod, Single Barrel & Brand Education manager at Balcones Distillery based in Waco, Texas Brian Rubenstein presents guest speaker Alex Elrod with a gift basket of barbecue goodies. Members of Congregations Beth Torah, Anshai Torah and Shearith Israel held their 21st annual World Wide Wrap. There were also guests from Hillels of North Texas, Tiferet Israel and Chabad.

Photos: DSPN Photos/David Duchin