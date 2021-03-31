Corrine Tycher

Corinne Feldman Tycher left this world March 18, 2021, surrounded by her adoring children. The heart and soul of her family, she leaves behind a long legacy of love and dedication to her family and community.

Born in Chicago in 1927, she moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1935 with her parents David and Rose Feldman and sister Pearl. A graduate of Forest High School, she attended Southern Methodist University during World War II to pursue a degree in journalism but left before graduating to marry the love of her life, the late Frederick Z. Tycher. Fred and Corinne were married 57 years.

As they built their lives and family in Dallas, Corinne volunteered her skills and resources to causes she held dear. She served as president of Congregation Shearith Israel Sisterhood and as a leader of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

At the age of 42, with her youngest child in high school, Corinne returned to college to complete her undergraduate degree and went on to receive a master’s in special education. Early in her career, she was a founding member of the Dallas chapter of the Academic Language Therapy Association. In the decades that followed, in her classroom and then her home office, she spent her days teaching children with dyslexia and other learning differences.

A lifelong learner and teacher, Corinne led a life driven by her genuine curiosity, generosity of spirit and humility. She exuded a natural warmth, charm and grace that endeared her to family, friends, students and strangers alike. She gave all of herself to everyone and everything she touched.

Corinne is survived by her daughters Linda Tycher and Michelle Tycher Stein, and son Marshall Tycher and his wife Sally; her grandchildren Jonathan (Tally) Caplan, David Tycher, Jeremy Stein, Benjamin (Stephanie) Stein, Lucy Stein (Roni Kobrosly), Becca Stein (Lauren Anderson), Jack (Teanna) Tycher, Kate (Adam) Dratch and Dana (Seth) Reisman; and her great grandchildren Asher, Levi, Maya, Talia, Noa Rose, Brady, Drew, Reese, Oliver, Chase, Phoenix, Axel, Reagan and McKenna.

A funeral service was held Friday, March 19, at Shearith Israel Cemetery with Rabbi Shira Wallach officiating.

The family requests that contributions in Corinne’s memory be made to Congregation Shearith Israel’s Kesher (Special Needs) Program, 214-361-6606, 9401 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225.