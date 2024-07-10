By Laura Seymour

Dear Families,

Summer is the time for camp and many of us have wonderful camp memories. I am truly blessed because I create new memories each summer as I continue being a camper all my life. Teaching Jewish values in a camp setting requires one thing: a great singing session. We have found that the lessons that our campers (and counselors) learn through singing stay with them forever. For the nine weeks of camp, I will introduce a new song each week in this column. If you want to know the tunes, just check out iTunes.

In Pirke Avot 3:18, Rabbi Akiva says, “Beloved is man for he is created in the image of G-d.” This is both a gift and a responsibility. For many, these are the most important words in the Torah. “B’tzelem Elohim — created in the image of G-d” tells us how we should live:

What does this tell us about how to treat yourself?

If every person is “b’tzelem Elohim,” then what does that say about how we look at every person?

Does this mean we are all the same? What about people who are different than us? Are they “b’tzelem Elohim”?

There are so many ways to “interpret” text. Music and lyrics are interpretations of thoughts and feelings and even of Jewish texts. The world of “Jewish rock music” is expanding every day and the music speaks to us and teaches us. This important message of b’tzelem Elohim comes alive with this song. Download it today!

B’Tzelem Elohim

(e18hteen – Dan Nichols, Mason Cooper and Michael Moskowitz)

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah. (2)

We all got a life to live, we all got a gift to give.

Just open your heart and let it out.

We all got a peace to bring, We all got a song to sing.

Just open your heart and let it out.

CHORUS: When I reach out to you and you to me,

We become b’tzelem Elohim.

When we share our hopes and our dreams

Each one of us, b’tzelem Elohim

We all got a tale to tell. We all want to speak it well.

Just open your heart and let it out.

We all got a mountain to climb. We all got a truth to find.

Just open your heart and let it out. CHORUS

B’reisheet bara Elohim, all our hopes, all our dream

B’reisheet bara Elohim, each one of us, b’tzelem Elohim.

Laura Seymour is Jewish experiential learning director and camp director emeritus at the Aaron Family JCC.