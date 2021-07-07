Dallas chef creates CBD-infused product line

Photo: Courtesy Rebel Dreads Corp

Michael Weinstein, the Dread Heads Chef, at the June 12 Downtown Plano Margarita Walk

By Deb Silverthorn

Michael Weinstein, the Dread Head Chef for more than two decades, has taken his love for cooking and his belief in the healing powers of hemp to create a new product.

Weinstein’s CBD-infused edibles and tinctures are available online and are being introduced at the Lucky Leaf Show this weekend at the Irving Convention Center.

“It’s all about creating good taste and making a difference for people,” said Weinstein, who spends many of his weekends at local artisans markets presenting his wares. “I first learned to cook at Northwood Country Club and my career has been down many paths. I’ve loved creating my own menu of products and the response has been incredible.”

The son of Andrea and Loren Weinstein, and brother of Greg (Marjorie) and Jeff (Debbie), Michael is engaged to Robin Riddle, a business marketer and classmate from Hillcrest High School. A Dallas native, Weinstein grew up at Congregation Shearith Israel.

Weinstein has worked in many beloved Dallas restaurants over the years, including Aurora, Cru, Mediterraneo and The Grape (all shuttered), the Hotel St. Germain, Spice of Life Catering and others. He created his own line of dessert salsas and chips that were sold at Kroger, Sam’s and Whole Foods. He appeared on the Cooking Channel’s “Food Crafters” and received a shoutout from celebrity chef Rachael Ray for her love of his salsas.



Left Photo: Courtesy Rebel Dreads Corp

Michael Weinstein on a family night out. (Clockwise from lower left) Greg Weinstein, Aryn Weinstein, Loren and Andrea Weinstein, Robin Riddle, Michael Weinstein, Jeff and Debbie Weinstein, Susie Swartz, Elizabeth Weinstein and Marjorie Weinstein

Right Photo: Steven Visneau

Michael Weinstein will be introducing his Rebel Dreads Corp line of dessert salsas, oils and pet elixirs — all with CBD — at the Lucky Leaf Show, July 9 and 10, at the Irving Convention Center.

The new Dread Head Chef line includes caramels, fruit-flavored tinctures and fruit-flavored dessert salsas. Other products include the Bada Wellness line of massage oils and intimacy serums and Harpers Pet Elixirs.

Weinstein says the products provide holistic approaches to alleviating aches, pains and soreness in humans, and relieving anxiety and joint pain and providing pain relief in pets.

While it’s not a cure, and Weinstein can’t and won’t make medical claims or guarantees, his clients report alleviated pain, reduced seizures and inflammation, normalized blood pressure and help with digestive issues.

“I have arthritis and I’m telling you, the caramels and the oils — they help a lot,” said Weinstein’s mother Andrea, his favorite spokesperson. “Michael has always been great in the kitchen since he was a little kid, and seeing him grow a business out of what he loves so much and that really can help so many is terrific.”

Weinstein assures his products all undergo third-party testing with reports posted to his company’s website. The proportion of hemp extract used in Rebel Dread Corp products, at 0.3% or less of THC, is legal in Texas.

“I’m so excited to see the business grow,” said Weinstein, “and in today’s world with expanding opportunities, the chemistry in the kitchen is fun and exciting.”

For more information, and to order, visit rebeldreadscorp.com.