Dallas City Council commemorates Hanukkah

(District 12) were joined by Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Torah Day School Head of School Avi Pekier to celebrate Hanukkah at Dallas City Hall, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: Courtesy Cara Mendelsohn)

TJP Staff Report

December 13, 2023

During the Dallas City Council’s lunch recess Wednesday, Jewish council members Jaynie Schultz and Cara Mendelsohn hosted a Hanukkah celebration in the lobby of Dallas City Hall. With Hanukkah music in the background, folks enjoyed sufganiyot from K Market amid chocolate coins and dreidel decorations. After welcoming remarks from Schultz, Torah Day School Head of School Rabbi Avi Pekier spoke about the meaning of Hanukkah. Candles were lit for the seventh night and the traditional blessings were led by Mendelsohn.

Rabbi Avi Pekier, head of school of Torah Day School, speaks about Hanukkah as

Dallas City Council members look on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

(Photo: Courtesy Cara Mendelsohn)

As the ceremony was taking place, pro-Palestinian protesters were outside the building on the City Hall Plaza. During the morning council session, the protesters had packed the chamber, disrupting the proceedings. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson pleaded with the crowd to follow the city council’s rules of decorum. Ultimately, law enforcement removed several of the disruptive people in the gallery. Videos of all Dallas City Council meetings are available on the City of Dallas website here.