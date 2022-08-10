Dallas Doings: August 11th, 2022

Photo: Submitted

Anshai tennis tourney registration opens

Registration is open now for Anshai Torah’s LOVE Anshai Tennis Tournament, with check in at 3:30 p.m. and tournament play from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Oak Creek Tennis Center in Carrollton. The event is open to the public.

“We had such a great event and experience last year and we are so looking forward to bringing it back again,” said Ricardo Szperling, who is co-chairing the event with committee members Wendy Korenman, Rikki Ragland Marver, Amy Schachter, Michelle Silver, Kim Velevis and Marni Wise-Itscovitch. “We’ve been apart for so long and this wonderful outdoor experience, playing tennis to support Anshai, is just the perfect timing to bring people back together again.”

Proceeds will benefit the synagogue’s programming throughout CAT’s spectrum including guest speakers, events and learning opportunities.

”Our first tournament was a huge success,” said CAT’s Director of Programming and Engagement Robin Feldman, whose fingerprints and attention are embedded in this event, like all others at Anshai Torah. “We know this year’s event, played on a Sunday afternoon to allow for more participation, will be bigger and better.”

The round-robin tournament will host men’s and women’s teams, connected by player level at the event by organizers, that will be reassigned after each match. The winner of the most games will take away final honors. Snacks, drinks and a boxed lunch will be provided during the event.

For more information, to register as a participant ($54/player) or as a sponsor (strting at $250), visit tinyurl.com/22-CAT-LOVE-Tennis-Tourney.

Mark Elfenbein

Mark Elfenbein to speak at CBT Men’s Club Kickoff Dinner

Mark Elfenbein, the longtime sports radio maven, will be the guest speaker at the Congregation Beth Torah Men’s Club kickoff dinner on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Elfenbein, who hosts a weekly show on KTCK “The Ticket,” has been a fixture on Dallas radio for several decades, known for his enthusiasm, anecdotes and cornucopia of opinions spanning the spectrum of sports. He’s just back from Dallas Cowboys training camp in California with insights about the upcoming season.

The dinner, which begins at 6 p.m., kicks off the Men’s Club monthly series of guest speakers — usually at Sunday breakfast. The cost is $10, $5 for students, and the public is welcome.

Congregation Beth Torah is located at 720 W. Lookout Drive in Richardson, near the crossroads of Bush Turnpike and Central Expressway.

Blessing of the Backpacks

Temple Shalom will welcome students of all ages to the synagogue to receive a blessing for the new school year at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. A special Oneg will precede the Shabbat service at 6 p.m. and there will be a treat following services. RSVP by Aug. 17 to templeshalomdallas.org/summer-2022-at-temple-shalom/.