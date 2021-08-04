Dallas Doings: August 5th, 2021

Photo: Courtesy Debbie Weinstein

Camp Lemonade staff and campers planned and executed a lemonade stand which raised $300 for East Lake Pet Orphanage. Pictured are: front row, Mara Ingerto; back row, from left, Debbie Weinstein (director of Lemon Aide Society), Rachel Berkowitz (intern in charge of planning Camp Lemonade), Sophia Meyer (CIT), Ella Minc, Lucy Atlar, Daphna Kam, Sydney Ingerto and Tori Zimmerman; not pictured, Jordyn Wilkofsky (CIT).

Camp Lemonade gets to work helping others

The Lemon Aide Society ran Camp Lemonade last week. The girls participated in daily service projects as well as regular camp fun. They also spent the week planning a lemonade stand, which they completed Thursday, July 30.

Over the week, the girls decorated pots and filled them with handmade flowers for The Legacy Midtown Park Assisted Living residents; made fleece blankets for Presby Plano women undergoing cancer treatment; made over 200 snack bags for Vogel Alcove; and made dog toys for East Lake Pet Orphanage. The highlight of the week was the lemonade stand held in Plano, where they raised over $300 for the pet orphanage.

Temple Shalom plans open house, back-to-school blessing in early August

Temple Shalom’s programming is off to a busy start in August. The synagogue will host an open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. The entire community is invited to tour the synagogue, meet Rabbi Andrew Paley, Cantor Devorah Avery and Debbie Niederman, director of Religious School and Young Family Programming. Temple Shalom Brotherhood, Sisterhood and a variety of committee members will be on site to share the all the exciting events and volunteer opportunities. RSVP to https:/templeshalodallas.org/open-house/ or, to find out how Temple Shalom can become your home, contact Monica Susman, coordinator of Belonging, at 972-661-1810 ext. 232 or msusman@templeshalomdallas.org.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, Temple Shalom will present “The Blessing of the Backpacks.” Students of all ages will receive a blessing for the new school year at Shalom’s Havdallah service.

This event is open to the community. Social distancing and safety precautions will be strictly enforced.

For more information or to RSVP, visit: https://templeshalomdallas.org/summer-at-shalom/.